As Her Due Date Nears, This Is How Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Spending Their Summer Before Hailey Gives Birth

The countdown is on—baby Bieber’s arrival is approaching.

Hailey Bieber posts an Instagram story where she wears a strapless cream maternity suit an Hermes bag and white flats
(Image credit: @haileybieber)
Rachel Burchfield
It seems like just yesterday that Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy, but as her due date approaches, she and husband Justin are keeping busy “spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles on the regular,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ve been trying to keep everything sacred during this special time.”

Hailey Bieber Shares New Pregnant Selfie While Promoting Her Skincare Brand 

Hailey has kept busy documenting her pregnancy on social media this summer.

(Image credit: Instagram: @rhode)

When the Biebers announced back in May that they were expecting their first child together, Entertainment Tonight reports that “Hailey was a little over six months pregnant at the time”—so if it really does seem like yesterday, that’s why. If the outlet’s report is correct, that means that Hailey could be ready to deliver as soon as next month.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 22, 2024 in New York City.

The Biebers, seen here on June 22 in New York City, are closer than ever through the experience of becoming expectant parents.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Justin and Hailey are feeling so thrilled and excited as Hailey gets closer to her due date,” they said. “They can’t wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before. They know that this was their destiny, and that this chapter was what was in store for them, and their partnership was meant to be.”

The couple married six years ago this September, so the little one will likely arrive just in time to celebrate that happy occasion. As the summer rolls along, Hailey has been posting photos of her bump on social media, and “Justin has been doing little things to take care of Hailey, whether it’s satisfying her pregnancy cravings, massaging her feet, or treating her to nice dinners,” they added. “He’s at her beck and call and the sky is the limit. Whatever she needs, he’s sure to get.”

Hailey Bieber exiting the Rhode blush pop up while wearing an upscale maternity outfit

Elevating maternity style, one look at a time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back when the two announced the pregnancy in May, a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own,” they said. “They’re excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other. They’re soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides.”

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

The couple have been married for six years this September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just one year after getting married, in 2019 Justin wrote in a post to his wife “I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while.” Five years later, that work seems to be done, and soon, the Biebers will officially become a party of three—the countdown is on.

