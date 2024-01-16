Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are a Mixture of Friendly Smiles and Rude Gestures at Lakers Game

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are quickly becoming the new troublesome twosome.

Last week, the dynamic duo were pulled over by the police in Beverly Hills for running a stop sign. Jenner was driving with her bestie Bieber in the passenger seat, and they were pictured by TMZ smiling and laughing throughout the interaction.

The pair, now joined by fellow squad members Sarah Staudinger and Lauren Perez, went to watch the Los Angeles Lakers compete against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night.

Jenner wore a beige knitted tank top over flared black trousers with a long leather coat. She also wore yellow sunglasses for much of the game, and accessorized with a drink cup featuring her own brand, 818 Tequila, on it. There's never an excuse for missing a self-promo opportunity.

As for Bieber, she went for a casual and sporty look. She wore a backward grey denim baseball cap with a matching cardigan and blue denim jeans. Over this, she wore an oversized black leather blazer.

But while Jenner made heart signs for cameras, Bieber had a very different hand gesture in mind. The Rhode skincare founder was seen displaying the middle finger on each of her manicured hands, along with sticking out her tongue.

Uh oh, has Bieber entered her rebellious years?

The troublesome twosome also recently went on holiday together to the Caribbean, and posted plenty of pictures to make us all even more jealous. Bieber was photographed in a $16,000 body chain, which makes me nervous just looking at it.

They were joined by Jenner's ex for the trip, along with other friends for New Year's Eve.

It seems like 2024 is going to be a very interesting year for these two, and you know we're along for the ride.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)