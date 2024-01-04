For many of us, a new year means an entirely new "me." While the majority of the population compiled their lists of fashion trends that they predicted would be "in," Kendall Jenner stuck with the one style that many deemed would be "out": the sheer trend. We've seen the supermodel in a bevy of super-see-through garments over the years, and 2024 is no exception. Just a few days into January, Jenner has already (nearly) bared it all—even in peak winter.

The 818 Tequila founder ditched her ultra-bougie après ski style—see: her jaw-dropping Phoebe Philo fur coat—opting to ring in 2024 far away from the cold, going on vacation to Barbados alongside her best friend, Hailey Bieber. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old uploaded her very first Instagram carousel of the new year, looking absolutely radiant in a completely sheer gown that bared her nipples. The Kardashians star's revealing maxi dress hails from Helsa, supermodel Elsa Hosk's clothing brand, and features lettuce trim ruffles at the sleeve and hems, along with a diamond-shaped ab-baring cutout, a sexy ruched waistline, and a dramatic 2010s-inspired high-low skirt. Jenner kept her beachside glam to a minimum, ditching the heels and, instead, accessorized with a pair of Bottega Veneta's green glass teardrop earrings, a messy updo, and a glass of chilled white wine in hand (of course!).

(Image credit: Courtesy of @kendalljenner)

"Years pass, and they seem faster and faster. Presence and time are all I can ask for," she captioned her Instagram post. "So grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what's to come. Go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don't waste a second. 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence."

Jenner’s cryptic Instagram post possibly refers to her ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny, as they're rumored to have reunited on the island after her friend Renell Medrano shared a now-expired Instagram Story of the Puerto Rican musician wishing everyone on the trip a "Happy New Year."

Regardless of whether the two are actually back together or are simply celebrating the "nuevo año" as platonic friends, one thing's for sure: Jenner is unapologetically embracing the barely-there look for 2024, and we're jotting down all the notes. After all, there's no better person to get outfit inspo from than the supermodel who donned a mesh crystal-embellished La Perla gown at the 2017 Met Gala, an Audrey Hepburn-inspired naked dress from My Fair Lady at the 2021 Met Gala, and a Nensi Dojaka near-exact replica of Chanel's 1994 transparent bodysuit at the 2023 Met Gala after party (See?!).

Whether it's for an elaborate celebration or simply for a late night out, Jenner's nearly-naked mermaid look can easily be replicated. While her exact Helsa dress is currently out of stock, there are still plenty of similar designer options on the market. Run, don't walk: get your hands on a sheer dress before the trend dominates even more in 2024.

