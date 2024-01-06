Hailey Bieber Wears $16,000 Worth of Body Jewelry—Oh, and a Bikini, Too

From the ski slopes to a yacht, Hailey Bieber is determined to bring the sizzle to this gray January.
In a recent Instagram carousel, Bieber shared a variety of photos from her New Year's getaway to Barbados. Along with her bestie Kendall Jenner and husband Justin Bieber, various friends joined the group to ring in 2024 in sunny style. Also along on the trip was Bad Bunny, Jenner's ex-boyfriend, which makes us wonder if a reunion is really out of the question...
One of the photos depicts Bieber in a cheeky thong bikini—a green style with a yellow trim by Miaou. Despite the bikini only costing $140, this is by no means an affordable look: paired with this itty bitty bikini is $16,000 (!) worth of body jewelry in the form of a yellow-gold diamond body chain by Jacquie Aiche.
This isn't the first time Bieber has worn one of the brand's pieces, as she previously paired a different diamond chain with a pink bikini in 2021 (but it might just be the most expensive one she's showcased yet).
Immediately, I'm concerned about Bieber accidentally pulling a Kim Kardashian "I lost my diamond earring in the ocean!" moment. Only now, it'll be "I lost my diamond chain!"
At least this would be slightly easier to spot in the ocean than a single earring, but no doubt just as painful. Be careful out there, Hailey!
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber
A photo posted by haileybieber on
Bieber further accessorizes the outfit with a familiar tube tucked beneath the strap: Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Serum. (Product placement for the win.) The product provides an answer to how she got her lips to look so luscious, as well as some cheeky promotion for Bieber's line. We love to see a beach babe boss.
In other photos, Bieber adopts the pantsless trend by wearing an oversized blue striped t-shirt on the beach. It's giving a five-year-old in their dad's t-shirt, and I love her for it.
Bieber also posed in a metal mesh patterned skirt by Christopher Esber with a cropped white Èterne tank in a dreamy sunset pic.
She is starting the year strong with some dreamy beach looks and helping us all "Add to Cart" in time for our own vacations later this year!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
When It Comes to Royal Families Around the World, the Future is Female
The world is about to lose its last queen regnant in Queen Margrethe—but the next generation of monarchs is overwhelmingly female.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The World’s Most Glamorous Royals
Kate and Meghan aren’t the only royals whose style is worth your attention.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Eva Longoria's Lace Naked Dress Was a Perfect Dose of Gothic Romance
Longoria mastered the nearly-nude illusion.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
If Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Back Together, We Might Have Hailey Bieber To Thank
Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly spent New Year's Eve in Barbados with the Biebers and other mutual friends.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber Have a Cozy Date Night At The Toronto Maple Leafs Game
Just the two of them. Plus thousands of screaming hockey (and Bieber) fans.
By Jamie Feldman
-
No, Hailey Bieber Is Not Making a Fashion Statement with These Heavy-Duty Shades She Wore in a Recent TikTok
She’s a total trendsetter, yes—but that’s decidedly not what she’s going for here.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Flintstones, a Met Gala Throwback, Britney Spears Circa 2003, and, Of Course, Barbie: Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023 (So Far)
It was hard to choose.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Hailey Bieber Absolutely Goes There About Those Rampant Pregnancy Rumors: When It Happens, “You, As In the Internet, Will Be The Last To Know”
“And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f—ing care.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Hailey Bieber Takes Paris in Daring Hot Pants-Meets-Sweeping Trench Coat Combo
Fantastique.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Justin Bieber's Anniversary Message to Hailey Will Make You Weep
Good thing I never wear mascara.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hailey Bieber Is a Vision in Neon at Dinner with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid
The three women also, whether on purpose or not, gave a glimpse into three forthcoming fall fashion trends.
By Rachel Burchfield