Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey Celebrate Justine Skye’s Birthday on a Yacht in Cabo

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When you’re Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey, a girls’ day isn’t pedicures and mimosas—it’s a day on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The group assembled to celebrate the 28th birthday of friend Justine Skye and drank tequila shots (and even enjoyed a beach picnic). We got an inside look into the day thanks to the women’s respective Instagram accounts, where they sunbathed, enjoyed local sites, and generally had a fantastic time.
In one clip posted on Skye’s Instagram stories, per People, Bieber “can be seen emerging from the water and climbing up the ladder on the side of a yacht while reassuring the ‘U Don’t Know’ singer that the fish are ‘not gonna touch you’ as the yacht crew threw food to the fish below,” the outlet reports. In a second clip, Bieber asked the crew “The fish are not gonna touch me, right?” as she attempted to go back in the water. “Why would you tell me that they’re not gonna touch me, then ask them?” Skye laughingly asked her friend. “I was just double checking!” Bieber said.
Harvey also shared to her own Instagram stories, filming sea lions as they sunned themselves. She also modeled a mismatched bikini from her collection, Yevrah Swim, and wrote “Having the time of my life.”
The foursome was in Mexico celebrating Skye’s big day on August 24. Harvey posted clips of her friend as she was presented with a birthday cake “topped with berries and sparklers as the boat’s crew gathered to sing ‘Happy Birthday,’” People reports. “How many bikinis can you wear in 48hrs you ask?” the birthday girl asked, while showing an array of two pieces. In reference to one of Skye’s swimsuits, Harvey posted the coment “It’s really just tooooo crazy,” alongside three fire emojis.
Jenner, for her part, posted pictures of the group drinking her tequila brand 818; she poured shots for her friends and even served them a sip directly from the bottle into their mouths.
The yacht trip wasn’t the first time the group has hung out recently, as evidenced by a photo dump posted by Bieber on August 19 of her life “lately,” which included a girls’ night out with Harvey and Skye.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Ryan Reynolds Posts Uncharacteristically Romantic Tribute to Blake Lively for Her 36th Birthday
It’s a right turn from the playful trolling the couple typically reserve for one another.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Miley Cyrus Was Her Mom's Maid of Honor at Her Gorgeous Malibu Wedding
Their mother-daughter relationship is so sweet.
By Marie Claire
-
Zendaya Just Shared a Rare Public Photo of Tom Holland on Instagram
The couple is notoriously private about their relationship.
By Marie Claire
-
Kendall Jenner Responded to Rumors She's a "Mean Girl"
She hates that perception of her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Described Crying "Non-Stop" After Her Son Was Born
It was a really vulnerable admission.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Turning "Twenty Fine" With a Casual Fireworks Show
Classic Leo vibes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Finally Appears in 'Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer
And it's ~steamy~.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up Because They Weren't Sure About a Future Together, Source Says
They may have felt a little pressured.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Pressured Kendall Jenner to Freeze Her Eggs at 26 on 'The Kardashians,' and People Are Not Impressed
Kendall isn't ready, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Watch Kendall Jenner Struggling to Walk Up Some Stairs in a Tight Dress Like a Champ
Iconic.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Their Third Wedding in Italy
Third wedding to each other, that is.
By Iris Goldsztajn