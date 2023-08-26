Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey Celebrate Justine Skye’s Birthday on a Yacht in Cabo

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When you’re Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey, a girls’ day isn’t pedicures and mimosas—it’s a day on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The group assembled to celebrate the 28th birthday of friend Justine Skye and drank tequila shots (and even enjoyed a beach picnic). We got an inside look into the day thanks to the women’s respective Instagram accounts, where they sunbathed, enjoyed local sites, and generally had a fantastic time.

In one clip posted on Skye’s Instagram stories, per People , Bieber “can be seen emerging from the water and climbing up the ladder on the side of a yacht while reassuring the ‘U Don’t Know’ singer that the fish are ‘not gonna touch you’ as the yacht crew threw food to the fish below,” the outlet reports. In a second clip, Bieber asked the crew “The fish are not gonna touch me, right?” as she attempted to go back in the water. “Why would you tell me that they’re not gonna touch me, then ask them?” Skye laughingly asked her friend. “I was just double checking!” Bieber said.

Harvey also shared to her own Instagram stories, filming sea lions as they sunned themselves. She also modeled a mismatched bikini from her collection, Yevrah Swim, and wrote “Having the time of my life.”

The foursome was in Mexico celebrating Skye’s big day on August 24. Harvey posted clips of her friend as she was presented with a birthday cake “topped with berries and sparklers as the boat’s crew gathered to sing ‘Happy Birthday,’” People reports. “How many bikinis can you wear in 48hrs you ask?” the birthday girl asked, while showing an array of two pieces. In reference to one of Skye’s swimsuits, Harvey posted the coment “It’s really just tooooo crazy,” alongside three fire emojis.

Jenner, for her part, posted pictures of the group drinking her tequila brand 818; she poured shots for her friends and even served them a sip directly from the bottle into their mouths.

The yacht trip wasn’t the first time the group has hung out recently, as evidenced by a photo dump posted by Bieber on August 19 of her life “lately,” which included a girls’ night out with Harvey and Skye.