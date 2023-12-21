No, Hailey Bieber Is Not Making a Fashion Statement with These Heavy-Duty Shades She Wore in a Recent TikTok

Hailey Bieber is no doubt a trendsetter, but when we recently saw her in heavy shades in a video taken by her husband, Justin Bieber, she wasn’t debuting the latest hot look in sunglasses. Quite the opposite—she was in recovery from LASIK eye surgery, and the eye protection was a necessity, not a fashion statement. (Hey, look, weirder trends than this have happened, okay?)

Justin caught Hailey enjoying some snacks post-surgery and posted the clip to TikTok this week. In the video, Hailey is sitting at a kitchen counter wearing a backwards hat, crewneck, and, yes, the shades. “My post LASIK snack,” Hailey wrote over the video of the moment on her Instagram, adding a crying laughing emoji. (In case you’re wondering what the model and Rhode founder is eating, People reports it was “ice cream with peanut butter cups mixed in.” (We can firmly get behind that trend.)

Hailey in actual on trend sunglasses (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the video, Justin chuckles as he watches Hailey eat. “She then looked up, seemingly confused as to where the noise had come from before joining in the laughter herself,” People writes. Also in the clip, she showed herself eating the sweet treat again, this time without the shades and looking well-recovered from the operation. She also put the clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote “Got LASIK finally. 20/15 heaux,” referring to her improved vision from the procedure.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey’s longtime friend Kylie Jenner also underwent LASIK and sported the same style of heavy-duty shades in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. (Who can forget Jenner summoning her mom, Kris, with the infamous bell?) Jenner (and Hailey)’s close friend Stassie Karanikolaou also underwent LASIK at the same time Jenner did, and the two documented the experience on Karanikolaou’s YouTube channel.

“My sight has been born,” Jenner joked. “It’s my f—king birthday.”