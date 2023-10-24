Hailey Bieber Absolutely Goes There About Those Rampant Pregnancy Rumors: When It Happens, “You, As In the Internet, Will Be The Last To Know”

Hailey Bieber opened up to GQ in a wide-ranging interview about the rampant pregnancy rumors that follow her—and when she’ll let the world know if she’s pregnant. “Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to be multiple times before,” she said. “There is something disheartening about damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t give a shit.’”

Bieber was quick to clarify that, if and when that happens, the collective us will be the last to know: “When there comes a day that that is true, you…you, as in the internet, will be the last to know,” she said.

Motherhood “is something that I look forward to,” she said. “It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes. And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people fucking care. Let me do what I want to do with my body, and you guys can do what you want to do with your body—and let’s just let it be that.”

Before she married Justin Bieber in 2018, she said that she wanted to raise her future family out of the spotlight. (Lest we forget, before she was a Bieber, she was a Baldwin—one of the most famous families in Hollywood.) Now, she admits, it’s “probably totally unavoidable” to raise her children out of the limelight, she said. “That was before I was married. Didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time, I’m sure. Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18. It’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet. I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent, other than a dog parent, yet. And that’s not the same thing, by any means.”

In the interview, Bieber also opened up about being a young adult, telling the outlet “Sometimes I miss the crazy spontaneity of being 18 and running around New York City,” she said. “It’s like, that’s never going to be my life again. There was also maybe more of a sense of anonymity at the time that I don’t think I’ll ever get back, so maybe I should have appreciated it a little bit more.” That said, “I very much feel like this is where I’m meant to be. I’ve had times where I didn’t feel so connected to myself or my body for different reasons. Right now, in my life, I feel very clear, very solid, very happy. I’m just focused on what’s in front of me.”

Eventually, what’s in front of her will likely be motherhood, and of she and Justin’s future children carrying the instantly recognizable last name of Bieber, she noted that it will be both “awesome for them and be challenging for them at the same time”—a challenge she has always known all too well.