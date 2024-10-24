Over the past few weeks, Bella Hadid has tried on a lot of aesthetics for size. There are the dozens of buckle bunny outfits she's saddled up in for Texas rodeos and nights in NYC. Then there are the black jeans and a soon-to-be-viral Coach bag she wore just yesterday to channel her inner Meg Ryan circa 1998. To support her close friend and fellow beauty founder Hailey Bieber, however, Hadid took a hard-left turn toward ladylike pumps and flirty dresses in a vintage bombshell outfit.

Hadid toasted Bieber's new Rhode Barrier Butter at an intimate dinner, hosted at Los Angeles's Funke restaurant. Inside the Rhode launch party, she joined the It-girls of the round table—Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and of course, Mrs. Bieber—wearing a tailored mini dress with wrap details at the bodice and a flouncy skirt. By the looks of it, she and stylist Molly Dickson went the archival route: The dress has "vintage bombshell" written all over it.

Bella Hadid attends the Rhode party at Funke on Oct. 23 in a wrapped mini dress and bow-embellished pumps. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid injected some off-duty model energy into the look with a Saint Laurent bomber jacket held nonchalantly in the crook of her arm. (In other shots from the night, it's resting over her shoulders like a leather cape.) To put a ladylike point on the outfit, she stepped into a pair of pointed-toe, bow-topped kitten heels and styled her hair in a silky, side-parted blow-out.

Hadid casually held her Saint Laurent bomber jacket in the crook of her arm. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Inside the party, the group snacked on Rhode-branded rolls and took photos around a table dripping in flowers. The woman of the hour, Hailey Bieber, wore an extra-oversize pinstripe suit and a tie—reminding everyone there that she's a modern-day mogul.

Hadid also made time to pose for a TikTok with Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, who each arrived in revealing black tops. Claudia Schiffer, who stars in Rhode's Barrier Butter campaign, also attended in an all-black look.

Bella Hadid has worn both her share of vintage dresses and a bevy of leather jackets, but never quite in the combination she pulled out for Hailey Bieber's Rhode-fest. The last time her Saint Laurent bomber made an appearance was in Paris, where Hadid paired it with a plunge-neckline top ahead of her return to the Saint Laurent runway.

As for archival dresses, they were the stars of her wave of Orêbella fragrance press back in May. She attended interviews and parties in looks ranging from a Valentino butterfly dress to a floral corset number that seemingly hinted at the Met Gala's "Garden of Time" theme. (Alas, she didn't actually attend.)

Bella Hadid wore the same jacket at Paris Fashion Week, but styled it much differently. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Between her recent turn on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway and her walks around LA, Bella Hadid seems to be very much back in the fashion world. Her look for the Rhode party reminded me just how much I missed her: No one can bring together old and new pieces quite like her.