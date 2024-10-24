Bella Hadid Hits Hailey Bieber's Intimate Rhode Party in a Vintage Bombshell Outfit
She's trading her cowboy boots for bow-embellished pumps.
Over the past few weeks, Bella Hadid has tried on a lot of aesthetics for size. There are the dozens of buckle bunny outfits she's saddled up in for Texas rodeos and nights in NYC. Then there are the black jeans and a soon-to-be-viral Coach bag she wore just yesterday to channel her inner Meg Ryan circa 1998. To support her close friend and fellow beauty founder Hailey Bieber, however, Hadid took a hard-left turn toward ladylike pumps and flirty dresses in a vintage bombshell outfit.
Hadid toasted Bieber's new Rhode Barrier Butter at an intimate dinner, hosted at Los Angeles's Funke restaurant. Inside the Rhode launch party, she joined the It-girls of the round table—Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and of course, Mrs. Bieber—wearing a tailored mini dress with wrap details at the bodice and a flouncy skirt. By the looks of it, she and stylist Molly Dickson went the archival route: The dress has "vintage bombshell" written all over it.
Hadid injected some off-duty model energy into the look with a Saint Laurent bomber jacket held nonchalantly in the crook of her arm. (In other shots from the night, it's resting over her shoulders like a leather cape.) To put a ladylike point on the outfit, she stepped into a pair of pointed-toe, bow-topped kitten heels and styled her hair in a silky, side-parted blow-out.
Inside the party, the group snacked on Rhode-branded rolls and took photos around a table dripping in flowers. The woman of the hour, Hailey Bieber, wore an extra-oversize pinstripe suit and a tie—reminding everyone there that she's a modern-day mogul.
Hadid also made time to pose for a TikTok with Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, who each arrived in revealing black tops. Claudia Schiffer, who stars in Rhode's Barrier Butter campaign, also attended in an all-black look.
@kyliejenner ♬ Pose For Me (feat. Natalie Nunn) [Remix] - John Mackk
Bella Hadid has worn both her share of vintage dresses and a bevy of leather jackets, but never quite in the combination she pulled out for Hailey Bieber's Rhode-fest. The last time her Saint Laurent bomber made an appearance was in Paris, where Hadid paired it with a plunge-neckline top ahead of her return to the Saint Laurent runway.
As for archival dresses, they were the stars of her wave of Orêbella fragrance press back in May. She attended interviews and parties in looks ranging from a Valentino butterfly dress to a floral corset number that seemingly hinted at the Met Gala's "Garden of Time" theme. (Alas, she didn't actually attend.)
Between her recent turn on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway and her walks around LA, Bella Hadid seems to be very much back in the fashion world. Her look for the Rhode party reminded me just how much I missed her: No one can bring together old and new pieces quite like her.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
