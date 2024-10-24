Hailey Bieber Wears the Opposite of a Boring Black Suit to Her Latest Rhode Launch Party

New parents Hailey and Justin Bieber are spotted leaving a Rhode Skin launch party at Funke in Beverly Hills.
The girlies were out last night at a star-studded party for Hailey Bieber's beauty company Rhode Skin. Kylie and Kendall Jenner were both in attendance, as well has Bella Hadid and a slew of other Kardashian-adjacent celebrities. Given that she's the founder and namesake of the brand, Bieber was the most stylish in attendance (which is saying something, given the stacked guest list).

To ring in Rhode's new Barrier Butter, which launches Oct. 28, the brand hosted a celebratory event at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. Bieber put on her boss best in an oversize power suit with hulking shoulder pads, styled by Dani Michelle. She didn't go for the typical black, however. Bieber's '80s-style set came in an unexpected heather gray shade that made the suit-and-tie look feel high-fashion.

Her color story only got more surprising from there. She styled the suit with a pin-stripe button-up and all-burgundy accessories. The model carried a stain clutch, polka dot tie, and patent leather pumps in the same rich shade of maroon (AKA the unofficial color of the season). Her glasses, too, came with wine-colored frames.

My personal favorite aspect, however, was her jewelry. Bieber chose a gleaming stack of golden bangles, which peaked stylishly from beneath her exposed cuff. She was basically a walking mood board for fall 2024's biggest fashion trends.

In addition to her metallic bracelets and silken clutch, Hailey Bieber also had her husband Justin Bieber (a respected member of the Wife Guy community) on her arm. The couple doesn't usually dress for the same occasion and the Rhode launch was no different. Justin ready for the rodeo in a plaid shirt, while Hailey was in full corporatecore. The two were totally different and yet, somehow, equally stylish.

