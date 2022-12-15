'Harry & Meghan' Shows Princess Eugenie Playing With Archie on Visit to California

Over its six episodes, Netflix's Harry & Meghan has dropped some major bombshells about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royal family. For instance, Meghan relayed in the docuseries how she was told she should not invite her niece, Ashleigh Hale, to her wedding due to their complicated relationship (the Palace has since claimed this to be a "complete and utter lie"). But along with all of the aired drama in Harry & Meghan, the docuseries has also shown some incredibly cute moments between the family, including a glimpse of Princess Eugenie with Archie, the son of her cousin Harry.

In episode six of the series, Harry is seen picking up an excited Eugenie as they head to the 2021 Super Bowl in Florida. While in what appears to still be in Florida, Harry and Eugenie stop by the beach with little Archie in tow. Eugenie and Archie adorably run and splash around in the oncoming waves. Later, Eugenie is seen enjoying a bike ride with Harry.

Princess Eugenie and Archie chase the waves together on a beach. (Image credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie spend quality time together riding bikes. (Image credit: Netflix)

It's clear Eugenie has a close relationship with the Sussexes as the docuseries also revealed unseen photos of the group celebrating Halloween 2016. In photos from episode one, Eugenie, her now-husband Jack Brooksbank, Meghan, Harry, and a friend of Meghan's all dressed up in post-apocalyptic themed costumes to "pull the pin of the fun grenade," as Harry referred to the night.

While volume one revealed the cutest unseen photos of Archie and Lilibet, volume two showed even more intimate family moments. A newborn Lilibet cuddling up to Harry, Meghan and Harry celebrating Lilibet's first birthday, and Harry struggling to mow the lawn, were just some of the few personal moments caught on camera.

All in all, volume two of Harry & Meghan has revealed that the Sussexes have settled into their new home of California quite well. "Just seeing Archie running across the lawn with this big smile... This is the world he knows," Harry says. "He spent his first five months in Windsor. That was it. This is home to him. This is home to Lili. And this is our home."