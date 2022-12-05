Prince Harry Says There's "Leaking...But Also Planting of Stories" in the Firm in Explosive New Netflix Trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are releasing a docuseries about their lives on Netflix, titled simply Harry & Meghan.
Slated for release on Dec. 8 (that's in just three days, if you don't feel like doing the math), the documentary has been deeply worrying the Royal Family and their supporters—who don't know how much the Sussexes will choose to reveal.
And now, it's looking like they might have good reasons to be concerned.
After the first trailer dropped unexpectedly last week, a new trailer has just been released, in which Prince Harry makes some extremely explosive revelations about the royal Firm and its inner workings.
"There's a hierarchy of the family," he says in the new teaser. "You know, there's leaking... but there's also planting of stories."
He adds, "It's a dirty game."
Referencing how difficult becoming royal was for his late mother Princess Diana, the Duke of Sussex also comments on "the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy."
He then says of the early years of his marriage to the duchess, "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself." Significantly, one royal expert has previously claimed that Meghan herself fears a "Princess Diana moment," with the implication being that the late princess' untimely death was precipitated by the press.
Offering a sort of mission statement for the Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry concludes, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."
A source previously told the Mirror of the upcoming series, "I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine.
"I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging."
Meanwhile, sources have told the Mirror that King Charles and Prince William will hold "crisis talks" to respond to any damaging claims made in the Sussexes' documentary.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
