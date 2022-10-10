Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Not Hustling to Drastically Edit Their Netflix Docuseries, Source Claims

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're confused about what the heck is happening with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, you're not alone.

It certainly doesn't help that the show has never actually been officially confirmed by either the Sussexes or the streaming giant, but has instead been the subject of contradictory rumor after rumor—the biggest being when Page Six suggested that the royal couple was producing an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" series in May 2022.

It appeared that they had brought Netflix cameras with them for their trip to New York City in the fall of 2021, for example. Following the Queen's death in September, however, we've been hearing about the Sussexes' alleged cold feet when it comes to the documentary. They've been reportedly worried about making revelations that could be harmful to the new monarch, King Charles III, and trying to make edits to exclude incendiary revelations. Some people even think the series could be canceled entirely.

But one source is of an entirely different opinion. "There seems to be a big misconception that they need or want to turn the project on its head," they told the Telegraph. "There are always edits being made, but that’s how it works—people give notes, sometimes things are changed if there’s time before a deadline."

The publication reports that a "multi-episode series" is "pencilled in for December," but as mentioned, no official announcement has been made, which could potentially suggest uncertainty about the project's viability on both sides.

A source who knows the Sussexes told the Telegraph that the documentary and Harry's memoir will not tell "Harry’s version of the story. They are his story, full stop."

They added, "This isn’t supposed to be a take-down of anyone or anything. ... There’s no finger-pointing."

Another source said that, no matter what the series ends up looking like, it will be controversial just by virtue of the people behind it. "Everything they do ruffles feathers," they said. "It doesn’t matter what they say or write, the chatter will be there regardless. Even if they didn’t mention the Royal Family at all, people would still say it’s a snub."

One person was more supportive, saying: "This is Harry being able to—for the first time—talk about his own life. His family are obviously part of his story, but it’s less an exercise in record-setting as a means of setting himself free. And then he can move on."

Let's hope everyone involved can find some sense of closure, one way or another.