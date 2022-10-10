Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Not Hustling to Drastically Edit Their Netflix Docuseries, Source Claims

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you're confused about what the heck is happening with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, you're not alone.
It certainly doesn't help that the show has never actually been officially confirmed by either the Sussexes or the streaming giant, but has instead been the subject of contradictory rumor after rumor—the biggest being when Page Six suggested that the royal couple was producing an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" series in May 2022.
It appeared that they had brought Netflix cameras with them for their trip to New York City in the fall of 2021, for example. Following the Queen's death in September, however, we've been hearing about the Sussexes' alleged cold feet when it comes to the documentary. They've been reportedly worried about making revelations that could be harmful to the new monarch, King Charles III, and trying to make edits to exclude incendiary revelations. Some people even think the series could be canceled entirely.
But one source is of an entirely different opinion. "There seems to be a big misconception that they need or want to turn the project on its head," they told the Telegraph. "There are always edits being made, but that’s how it works—people give notes, sometimes things are changed if there’s time before a deadline."
The publication reports that a "multi-episode series" is "pencilled in for December," but as mentioned, no official announcement has been made, which could potentially suggest uncertainty about the project's viability on both sides.
A source who knows the Sussexes told the Telegraph that the documentary and Harry's memoir will not tell "Harry’s version of the story. They are his story, full stop."
They added, "This isn’t supposed to be a take-down of anyone or anything. ... There’s no finger-pointing."
Another source said that, no matter what the series ends up looking like, it will be controversial just by virtue of the people behind it. "Everything they do ruffles feathers," they said. "It doesn’t matter what they say or write, the chatter will be there regardless. Even if they didn’t mention the Royal Family at all, people would still say it’s a snub."
One person was more supportive, saying: "This is Harry being able to—for the first time—talk about his own life. His family are obviously part of his story, but it’s less an exercise in record-setting as a means of setting himself free. And then he can move on."
Let's hope everyone involved can find some sense of closure, one way or another.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Are You Registered to Vote?
With voting rights under attack, double-checking your voter registration status is more important than ever.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Prince Harry Gives a Rare Update on Kids Archie and Lilibet in Video Call
Gerald the giraffe!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Archie and Lilibet Sussex Could Get "Prince" and "Prncess" Titles, But They Would "Come With a Caveat," Royal Author Says
That checks out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Archie and Lilibet Sussex Could Get "Prince" and "Prncess" Titles, But They Would "Come With a Caveat," Royal Author Says
That checks out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Memoir "Won't See the Light of Day," Tina Brown Claims
I mean, I can see where she's coming from...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14 Million Home Is a "Humble Cottage" Compared to Neighboring Houses, Tina Brown Claims
Um.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Hired the Queen's Funeral Bagpiper to Wake Him Up Every Morning
A little light news to start your day.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Joins Elton John and Other Celebrities in a Lawsuit Against Associated Newspapers
It's a breach of privacy claim.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Got Super Competitive While Learning to Mix Cocktails
These two, I swear.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Oooof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Reportedly Hated That Kate Middleton's Fashion Got More Attention Than His Work Did
Right...
By Iris Goldsztajn