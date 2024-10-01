Irina Shayk Poses for a Nearly Naked Mirror Selfie During Paris Fashion Week
The busy supermodel shared the steamy snap on Instagram.
Irina Shayk is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, where she appears to have been exceedingly busy. The Russian model updated fans on Tuesday, October 1, by sharing a carousel of photos and video clips on Instagram captured throughout her time in Paris. One particularly revealing snap showed Shayk posing topless for a mirror selfie.
"Rehearsing dattt Last day of PFW," Shayk captioned her Instagram post. As well as showing off her runway walk and revealing what it's like to be photographed by the paparazzi, Shayk stripped down to a thong for a steamy mirror selfie. With the floor around her littered with clothes, Shayk held her hand over her breasts to take a picture while posing in front of a mirror.
Alongside her successful modeling career, Shayk shares a daughter, Lea, with her ex Bradley Cooper. In an interview with ELLE in 2023, Shayk discussed what it's like co-parenting with the Oscar nominated actor.
"We both take Lea everywhere with us," the supermodel explained. "She’s super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, 'Mama’s working out.' She was drawing for an hour."
A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)
A photo posted by on
Shayk continued, "Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls. Michael gave her a bag. She drew him a kitty cat."
Regardless of their busy work schedules, both Shayk and Cooper seem to prioritize their daughter. "We always find a way," she told the publication.
Of Cooper, Shayk told the outlet, "He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
When it comes to public perception, Shayk doesn't seem worried about what other people might think about her.
"Not everybody is going to like you," she told ELLE. "And I don’t want everyone to like me. I am who I am. I’m not going to change because somebody who has nothing to do in their life is saying some bullsh*t about me or how I dress or how I’m parenting. No, get your life together."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Taylor Swift Has Been Wearing This Nars Lipstick the Entire Time
Her makeup artist just confirmed it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Demonstrates How to Take Up Space at Louis Vuitton
Her tuxedo mini dress redefines the power shoulder.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince William and David Beckham Team up for a Good Cause—and Send Fans Into a Frenzy
The bearded Brits celebrated the end of a helicopter fundraising appeal.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Blake Lively Celebrates Her 37th Birthday at Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Rhode Island Party
Photographers captured Lively kissing husband Ryan Reynolds at the beachside property.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Gigi Hadid Apparently Had a Crush on Bradley Cooper Before They Started Dating Last Year
The two, who were first spotted together last October, “are really happy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea and Boyfriend Travis Kelce Attend the Eras Tour on Mother's Day
How lovely.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s Loved Ones Are Reportedly Eager for Them to Get Engaged
Cooper made an appearance at an intimate family dinner celebrating Hadid’s 29th birthday this week.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Bradley Cooper Is Apparently Planning to “Hard Launch” His Relationship with Gigi Hadid at Sunday’s Oscars
After five months and reported plans for the future—it’s time.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
After Four Months of Dating, Bradley Cooper Is Reportedly Ready to Pop the Question to Gigi Hadid
"It’s a shock for his friends because they never saw this coming.”
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Bradley Cooper Talks About His “Crazy” First Meeting with Beyoncé as He Courted Her to Play the Lead in ‘A Star Is Born’
“I went to Beyoncé’s house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. I’m not kidding.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kaia Gerber Always Knew Her Mom Cindy Crawford was a Famous Model, But Didn’t Realize She Was a Legendary Supermodel Until This Recent Event
“I was starstruck in front of her after.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published