Irina Shayk Poses for a Nearly Naked Mirror Selfie During Paris Fashion Week

The busy supermodel shared the steamy snap on Instagram.

Irina Shayk wears a diamond necklace and a dress with a criss-cross neckline at the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2023
(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Irina Shayk is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, where she appears to have been exceedingly busy. The Russian model updated fans on Tuesday, October 1, by sharing a carousel of photos and video clips on Instagram captured throughout her time in Paris. One particularly revealing snap showed Shayk posing topless for a mirror selfie.

"Rehearsing dattt Last day of PFW," Shayk captioned her Instagram post. As well as showing off her runway walk and revealing what it's like to be photographed by the paparazzi, Shayk stripped down to a thong for a steamy mirror selfie. With the floor around her littered with clothes, Shayk held her hand over her breasts to take a picture while posing in front of a mirror.

Alongside her successful modeling career, Shayk shares a daughter, Lea, with her ex Bradley Cooper. In an interview with ELLE in 2023, Shayk discussed what it's like co-parenting with the Oscar nominated actor.

"We both take Lea everywhere with us," the supermodel explained. "She’s super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, 'Mama’s working out.' She was drawing for an hour."

A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

A photo posted by on

Shayk continued, "Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls. Michael gave her a bag. She drew him a kitty cat."

Regardless of their busy work schedules, both Shayk and Cooper seem to prioritize their daughter. "We always find a way," she told the publication.

Of Cooper, Shayk told the outlet, "He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."

When it comes to public perception, Shayk doesn't seem worried about what other people might think about her.

"Not everybody is going to like you," she told ELLE. "And I don’t want everyone to like me. I am who I am. I’m not going to change because somebody who has nothing to do in their life is saying some bullsh*t about me or how I dress or how I’m parenting. No, get your life together."

Topics
Model
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸