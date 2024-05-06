With fashion's biggest night on the horizon, both music fans and the fashion-obsessed alike are dying to know: Is Beyoncé attending the Met Gala this year?

For the uninitiated, Queen B hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2016, where she wore a skintight, latex gown by Givenchy, designed by Riccardo Tisci. It was one of many iconic gowns worn by the singer at the Met Galas past: In 2015, Beyoncé wore a barely-there, sheer gown, also by Givenchy, after arriving fashionably late (of course). The year before, she attended in Diana Ross-inspired Givenchy. (Famously, that same evening, Solange was captured on hotel security footage kicking at her sister's husband in the elevator while Beyoncé stood to the side.)

Though Page Six reports that Beyoncé and Jay-Z may be hosting their own after-party this year, the Met Gala guest list remains a closely guarded secret. If Beyoncé does attend, it would be for the first time in eight years.

Beyoncé attends 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's Met Gala honors the Costume Institute's 2024 spring exhibition, " Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion ." The exhibition will be open to the public from May 10 until September 2, 2024, and will include roughly 250 garments and accessories spanning over four centuries.

The dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is "The Garden of Time"; speaking to Marie Claire about their beauty predictions, experts weighed in on what they're anticipating.

Beyoncé arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museum's exhibit 'China: Through the Looking Glass' on May 4, 2015 in New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“'The Garden of Time' theme can be interpreted literally with enchanting floral pieces,” says makeup artist Ash K Holm, who works with Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian , and Ariana Grande .

She adds: “However, the three sub-themes of land, sea, and sky will expand the textures and color schemes. This theme is a true ode to nature, and the interpretations are infinite.”