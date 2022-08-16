Jennifer Lopez Looked Incredible in a Sheer Lilac Dress in NYC

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jennifer Lopez basically never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion… except when she wears vertiginous heels that mean she has to hold onto whatever she can to keep her balance.
If you’ll forgive me that poorly executed dad joke, here’s the story: J. Lo recently stepped out in New York City accompanied by her child Emme Muñiz and stepdaughter Seraphina Affleck, wearing yet another completely flawless outfit.
The somewhat hazardous shoes in question were a pair of Valentino’s Tan-Go Embellished Platform Pumps (opens in new tab), absolute princess shoes. But if you’d like to splurge on your own, you may want to make sure you—like Lopez—always have a bodyguard, wall, or stationary vehicle on hand to keep you standing on both feet.
The stylish star paired the shoes with a stunning lacy purple gown with shimmering floral embellishments, a white shirt collar, and puffy long sleeves. I’m sorry that I haven’t been able to find out where it’s from.
Lopez further accessorized with Chloé’s Demi convertible sunglasses (opens in new tab) and Valentino’s small Supervee crossbody bag in white (opens in new tab).
J. Lo is always serving incredible looks, but I recently greatly enjoyed her honeymoon style, details of which you can read about over here. It involves some more affordable items, namely a couple of lovely summer dresses from sustainable label Reformation, but also another Valentino handbag, this time in hot pink.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Blake Lively Kicked Off Her Birthday Celebrations at Disneyland
She went to the happiest place on Earth with her sister.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Cardi B Uses Boiled Onion Water to Wash Her Hair
“It’s been giving a shine to my hair.”
By Samantha Holender
-
Lady Louise Windsor May Well Be the Royal Family’s Latest Style Influencer
Also, can we talk about how similar to the Queen she looks???
By Iris Goldsztajn