Jennifer Lopez' Breezy Summer 2022 Style Is Everything to Me

Jennifer Lopez is seen on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)
Jennifer Lopez always makes a huge splash, fashion-wise, but there's just something about her summer 2022 style that's really speaking to me.

The star has stepped out in a series of breezy yet elevated looks that scream "model off duty," with loose-fitting clothes and designer handbags.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 27, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 27, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

First up was this black jumpsuit by Good American (opens in new tab) that looks like the comfiest thing to throw on, yet somehow manages to look extremely elegant at the same time—basically the two best things a piece of clothing can be. Lopez wore it for a Los Angeles outing with some flashy gold jewelry, retro Nikes (opens in new tab) and a black Birkin bag.

(opens in new tab)

Good American Sexy Twist Romper

(opens in new tab)

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Sneakers

Then there was this cropped sweatshirt and joggers situation with yet more superstar sunglasses, a classic Dior canvas tote in a floral motif and another pair of high-top Nikes, this time in white and gold.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on May 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Lopez also stepped out in a cropped white t-shirt, baggy ribbed pants belted at the waist, simple white sneakers and a teeny croc Birkin bag.

JLo in Los Angeles

(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Oh, and she also wore the most summery white midi-dress ever, paired with the same Dior bag, some wedges and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

JLo in LA

(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Impeccable fashion choices aside, things are going pretty well for Lopez right now. She has a Netflix documentary coming out about her Super Bowl halftime show, and y'know, she's still running a whole beauty company, has four film projects in pre-production, and that's just her career.

You'll likely be aware she recently got engaged to longtime love Ben Affleck, too, which marks the lovebirds' second engagement (the first was in 2002). All good things!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

