Jennifer Lopez and Emme Sang on Stage Together Again, As Emme Debuts Gender-Neutral Pronouns
Emme previously sang with their mom at the Super Bowl.
The cutest mother/child moment.
Jennifer Lopez and one of her kids, 14-year-old Emme, took the stage together at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala this past weekend, for the first time since Emme joined J. Lo for a performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020.
The teenager showed up with a very fancy sparkly rainbow mic, and their mom introduced them using "they/them" pronouns, demonstrating what a supportive parent looks like.
"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time, but they won't, so this is a very special occasion," the star said, as seen in a video posted on TikTok.
"They're very, very busy, booked, and pricey. It costs me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny, because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me."
The two dueted Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," which is incredibly cute thanks to lyrics like, "I have loved you for a thousand years, I'll love you for a thousand more" and, "watching you stand alone, all of my doubt suddenly goes away somehow." :)
Emme looked so happy performing, and waved and grinned joyfully at the crowd. They wore an haute hot pink athletic-style outfit, black combat boots and a black cap, while their mom wore a very amazing turquoize-zebra-feather gown.
Lopez shares two kids with ex Marc Anthony, Emme and their twin brother Max.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Camilla Politely Reminded Kate—and The Netherlands’ Queen Maxima—To Stop Talking at Important Royal Event
Queens looking out for queens.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Meeting with Prince Charles Had “No Real Breakthrough,” Expert Says
“The curtain has come down.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There’s a Reason Why the Queen Reportedly Spent So Little Time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Well, that makes sense.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Alicia Keys Gets What She Wants
With her jazzy new album, Keys, the singer stopped worrying about everything except what matters: Her own opinion.
By Jessica Herndon
-
Alicia Keys on Her Upcoming Album 'Keys,' Life Lessons From Her Mom, and More
The singer opened up during a special panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Snoop Dogg Invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over for Thanksgiving
He also praised Meghan and Harry for their brave move to the U.S.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
The Queen’s ‘Royal Bagpiper’ Apparently Plays for Her Every Morning at Balmoral
The role's official title is Bagpiper to the Sovereign, and they play at 9am.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Olivia Rodrigo Is Asian American—and We Should Be Celebrating It
If someone can ignore the fact that Rodrigo is half-Filipina, then they probably already have the privilege of seeing themselves successfully in the media.
By Helen Li
-
Exactly What Kanye West Said to Kim Kardashian West at Their 'Donda' Wedding Recreation
“He was smiling so hard," according to a source.
By Katherine J Igoe
-
Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is "Still in Love" With Him in His New Song
Kanye West rapped that Kim Kardashian is "still in love" with him in a new song debuted at his second Donda listening party.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
The Spice Girls Shared a Previously Unreleased Song to Mark 25 Years of 'Wannabe'
To mark 25 years of "Wannabe," the Spice Girls released new EP Wannabe 25, which features a previously unreleased track titled "Feed Your Love."
By Emily Dixon