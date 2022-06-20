Jennifer Lopez and Emme Sang on Stage Together Again, As Emme Debuts Gender-Neutral Pronouns

The cutest mother/child moment.

Jennifer Lopez and one of her kids, 14-year-old Emme, took the stage together at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala this past weekend, for the first time since Emme joined J. Lo for a performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020.

The teenager showed up with a very fancy sparkly rainbow mic, and their mom introduced them using "they/them" pronouns, demonstrating what a supportive parent looks like.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time, but they won't, so this is a very special occasion," the star said, as seen in a video posted on TikTok.

"They're very, very busy, booked, and pricey. It costs me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny, because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me."

The two dueted Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," which is incredibly cute thanks to lyrics like, "I have loved you for a thousand years, I'll love you for a thousand more" and, "watching you stand alone, all of my doubt suddenly goes away somehow." :)

Emme looked so happy performing, and waved and grinned joyfully at the crowd. They wore an haute hot pink athletic-style outfit, black combat boots and a black cap, while their mom wore a very amazing turquoize-zebra-feather gown.

Lopez shares two kids with ex Marc Anthony, Emme and their twin brother Max.