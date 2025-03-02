Jeff Goldblum Teases How Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Will "Devastate" Fans in Wicked Sequel

"I don't want to be a tattletale or a spoiler."

Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 Oscars in a green velvet gown next to a photo of Ariana Grande at the Oscars in a pale pink gown
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
Jeff Goldblum didn't just show off his signature eccentric style on the Oscars 2025 red carpet—he delivered some carefully crafted non-spoilers about the upcoming Wicked sequel, too.

The actor, who stars as the Wizard of Oz himself in the film franchise, told ABC’s On the Red Carpet promised that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will "further thrill you and chill you and devastate you" in the sequel, which is slated for November.

"I don't want to be a tattletale or a spoiler," he continued before adding, "Well, I do something in it. I may be tuneful." Whether his "tuneful" moment has to do with the new song Erivo wrote for the sequel that brought people on set to tears, stay tuned.

His comments align with what director Jon M. Chu previously told Entertainment Weekly: "If Part 1 is about choices, Part 2 is about consequences."

Cynthia Erivo in a bright green gown and Ariana Grande in a pale pink dress standing on a black red carpet reading WICKED with a movie poster behind them

The duo will return to screens in Wicked: For Good this November.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeff Goldblum on the oscars 2025 red carpet in a white blazer and black pants

Goldblum added purple accents to his Oscars look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goldblum confirmed his character is indeed "involved" in the sequel and teased "emotional complications and twists" for the conclusion of the two-part musical epic. He spoke glowingly of his co-stars, calling Grande and Erivo "unbelievably fantastic and incomparable," while praising Chu's "fantastic" direction.

The Jurassic Park star admitted to his own emotional connection to the material. "Since I saw the stage show, I've been in tears and my heart broke wide open with love," he said.

As for his costars' Oscars style, Grande—who plays Glida in the movie—stayed true to her character in a pale pink Schiaparelli Couture confection, while Erivo—who plays Elphaba—stuck with the Wicked Witch's signature green in a velvet Louis Vuitton gown.

For fans of the Broadway sensation, Goldblum's hints suggest the sequel will deliver the emotional payoff they've been waiting for when it hits theaters this fall—and hopefully, the world of Wicked isn't over For Good.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

