Jeff Goldblum Teases How Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Will "Devastate" Fans in Wicked Sequel

Jeff Goldblum didn't just show off his signature eccentric style on the Oscars 2025 red carpet—he delivered some carefully crafted non-spoilers about the upcoming Wicked sequel, too.

The actor, who stars as the Wizard of Oz himself in the film franchise, told ABC’s On the Red Carpet promised that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will "further thrill you and chill you and devastate you" in the sequel, which is slated for November.

"I don't want to be a tattletale or a spoiler," he continued before adding, "Well, I do something in it. I may be tuneful." Whether his "tuneful" moment has to do with the new song Erivo wrote for the sequel that brought people on set to tears, stay tuned.

His comments align with what director Jon M. Chu previously told Entertainment Weekly: "If Part 1 is about choices, Part 2 is about consequences."

The duo will return to screens in Wicked: For Good this November. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goldblum added purple accents to his Oscars look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goldblum confirmed his character is indeed "involved" in the sequel and teased "emotional complications and twists" for the conclusion of the two-part musical epic. He spoke glowingly of his co-stars, calling Grande and Erivo "unbelievably fantastic and incomparable," while praising Chu's "fantastic" direction.

The Jurassic Park star admitted to his own emotional connection to the material. "Since I saw the stage show, I've been in tears and my heart broke wide open with love," he said.

As for his costars' Oscars style, Grande—who plays Glida in the movie—stayed true to her character in a pale pink Schiaparelli Couture confection, while Erivo—who plays Elphaba—stuck with the Wicked Witch's signature green in a velvet Louis Vuitton gown.

For fans of the Broadway sensation, Goldblum's hints suggest the sequel will deliver the emotional payoff they've been waiting for when it hits theaters this fall—and hopefully, the world of Wicked isn't over For Good.