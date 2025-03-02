Cynthia Erivo's 2025 Oscars Louis Vuitton Dress Is a High-Fashion Tribute to Elphaba's Cape
Her stylist called the custom Louis Vuitton gown "a gift to 'Wicked' part one."
If you’re anything like me, you’ve had Cynthia Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” riff stuck in your head for the last six months. But I come bearing good news: We have another moment to think about until Wicked's second half drops into theaters: Erivo’s 2025 Oscars red carpet look. The actress just arrived on the carpet at the 97th Academy Awards looking positively Wicked—in a good way, of course.
Erivo, who is nominated tonight in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Elphaba Thropp in the film adaptation, donned a voluminous dark forest-green Louis Vuitton dress with an exaggerated off-the-shoulder neckline, a spiky collar, and a structured, bubble-like skirt. If anything, her look felt like the perfect match to Ariana Grande's pale pink look on the carpet tonight.
The look is crafted custom for her by Louis Vuitton and longtime stylist Jason Bolden. Ahead of the show, Bolden shared with E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi that tonight's look was "a gift to Wicked part one." "Is the witch really that wicked? No, but this dress is," he said about her look.
It's also an ode to Hattie McDaniel, who was the first African American person to win an Oscar. If Erivo wins her award tonight, she'll be the youngest woman to claim an EGOT, so it was a touching tribute as Erivo's on the verge of making history.
As for her glam, Erivo stuck to her classic lit-from-within beauty. Her close-cropped hair also showed off a stack of earrings—her red carpet signature—and a bedazzled nose ring.
However, the thing my eyes darted to this evening was her manicure. Erivo has made headlines for her out-of-the-box nails, and tonight’s set was no different. The elongated silhouettes featured dramatic 3D details that were very Oz-inspired, like a clock on one finger and gold dripping off another nail. Every piece is made custom by hand, and each set takes hours to create.
Her show-stopping look at the 97th Annual Academy Awards arrives after her also very-on-theme ensemble at the Annual Oscars Nominee Dinner. Erivo joined fellow nominees Ariana Grande and Mikey Madison in a trio of vintage designer looks. Erivo opted for a yellow archival satin Givenchy jacket and skirt, taking clear inspiration from Oz’s yellow brick road in lieu of her character. This isn't the first time she strayed from an all-green gown this awards season: Last week, she opted for an all-silver gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Erivo is something of an Oscars veteran at this point. The near-EGOT winner has two more nominations under her belt and has appeared on the carpet several times over the past few years. One of her standout looks came in 2024, when she kicked off the Wicked press tour early on the red carpet in an emerald-green leather gown by Louis Vuitton.
Erivo's love of Louis Vuitton gowns spans years: The British actress also donned a sleek all-black number from the French house for the Academy Awards in 2022.
Speaking of her previous nominations, Erivo celebrated two for her role in Harriet by sporting a stunning white Atelier Versace gown. Her signature shaved head was dyed silver to match.
As for her first-ever appearance, though, Erivo strayed from her usual monochromatic ensembles for a floral A-line gown from Paul Sabastian's Fall 2016 Couture collection. She also eschewed stacked jewelry—a signature of hers—for a classic choker-style necklace and a wide cuff bracelet.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
