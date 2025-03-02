If you’re anything like me, you’ve had Cynthia Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” riff stuck in your head for the last six months. But I come bearing good news: We have another moment to think about until Wicked's second half drops into theaters: Erivo’s 2025 Oscars red carpet look. The actress just arrived on the carpet at the 97th Academy Awards looking positively Wicked—in a good way, of course.

Erivo, who is nominated tonight in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Elphaba Thropp in the film adaptation, donned a voluminous dark forest-green Louis Vuitton dress with an exaggerated off-the-shoulder neckline, a spiky collar, and a structured, bubble-like skirt. If anything, her look felt like the perfect match to Ariana Grande's pale pink look on the carpet tonight.

The look is crafted custom for her by Louis Vuitton and longtime stylist Jason Bolden. Ahead of the show, Bolden shared with E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi that tonight's look was "a gift to Wicked part one." "Is the witch really that wicked? No, but this dress is," he said about her look.

It's also an ode to Hattie McDaniel, who was the first African American person to win an Oscar. If Erivo wins her award tonight, she'll be the youngest woman to claim an EGOT, so it was a touching tribute as Erivo's on the verge of making history.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 2025 Oscars in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her glam, Erivo stuck to her classic lit-from-within beauty. Her close-cropped hair also showed off a stack of earrings—her red carpet signature—and a bedazzled nose ring.

Erivo tapped into her classic lit-from-within glow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the thing my eyes darted to this evening was her manicure. Erivo has made headlines for her out-of-the-box nails, and tonight’s set was no different. The elongated silhouettes featured dramatic 3D details that were very Oz-inspired, like a clock on one finger and gold dripping off another nail. Every piece is made custom by hand, and each set takes hours to create.

Erivo's nails featured gilded green and gold details—and a 3D clock. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her show-stopping look at the 97th Annual Academy Awards arrives after her also very-on-theme ensemble at the Annual Oscars Nominee Dinner. Erivo joined fellow nominees Ariana Grande and Mikey Madison in a trio of vintage designer looks . Erivo opted for a yellow archival satin Givenchy jacket and skirt, taking clear inspiration from Oz’s yellow brick road in lieu of her character. This isn't the first time she strayed from an all-green gown this awards season: Last week, she opted for an all-silver gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Cynthia Erivo took the Yellow Brick Road with her dress for a pre-Oscars dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erivo is something of an Oscars veteran at this point. The near-EGOT winner has two more nominations under her belt and has appeared on the carpet several times over the past few years. One of her standout looks came in 2024, when she kicked off the Wicked press tour early on the red carpet in an emerald-green leather gown by Louis Vuitton.

Erivo's Elphaba era started in deep green Louis Vuitton at the Oscars in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erivo's love of Louis Vuitton gowns spans years: The British actress also donned a sleek all-black number from the French house for the Academy Awards in 2022.

At the 2022 Oscars, Erivo wore a black Louis Vuitton gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of her previous nominations, Erivo celebrated two for her role in Harriet by sporting a stunning white Atelier Versace gown. Her signature shaved head was dyed silver to match.

At the 2020 Oscars, Erivo wore Versace to celebrate her Harriet nomination. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her first-ever appearance, though, Erivo strayed from her usual monochromatic ensembles for a floral A-line gown from Paul Sabastian's Fall 2016 Couture collection. She also eschewed stacked jewelry—a signature of hers—for a classic choker-style necklace and a wide cuff bracelet.

Erivo glowed on the 2017 red carpet in a floral Paul Sabastian couture frock. (Image credit: Getty Images)