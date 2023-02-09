A Man Sent Jennifer Coolidge a Photo of His Foot While Asking Her Out on a Date

Jennifer Coolidge's DMs are blowing up right now.

The actress was recently named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

While she was in Cambridge to accept the honor, Extra took the opportunity to ask her about the state of her DMs these days, since she's recently admitted she would be open to finding a life partner. Specifically, the interviewer asked Coolidge what the weirdest thing someone had said to her in her DMs was.

"One man said he would like to take me out on a date, but he wanted me to know what his shoe size was. I don't know what that meant," the actress revealed, making people in the background chuckle. "I don't really understand what that was, but he sent me a photo of his foot. He really did, it's a true story."

So maybe he wasn't the one, but her friends are hopeful Coolidge will find someone (not that she needs to, but since she wants to, her loved ones are all for it). "Her friends would love to see her settle down and meet a nice guy," a source recently told Us Weekly.

Coolidge herself has attributed some of her lack of self-confidence to her difficult love life.

"Oh, I don’t know. I mean, my dating life, I’ve never found anyone quite right for myself. I haven’t found the love of my life," she said in a recent interview.

"I think I made some bad decisions. It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great."

Hopefully, she's starting to see how great she truly is these days.