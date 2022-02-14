Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Did Some Real Mom-and-Dad Dancing During the Super Bowl

I just hope their kids weren't watching.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty/Rich Fury)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

J.Lo is a gorgeous, talented international superstar, and cool mom extraordinaire. Her boyfriend Ben Affleck has more of a down-to-earth, regular-guy dad vibe. Put these two together and you get a) a great time and b) a recipe for totally embarrassing their five collective kids.

The lovebirds were spotted in the stands at the Super Bowl, just having their own little private party. Jennifer Lopez wore some large famous-person sunglasses and large famous-person hoop earrings, and Affleck wore, ahem, a shirt. At one point, they appeared on an audience cam while dancing happily and kinda goofily.

I mean, Lopez has moves, obviously: She's a professional dancer. Affleck next to her just did some awkward head-bobbing. The whole effect is adorable and lovely and relatable. (At least I can relate—I could probably give Affleck a run for his money when it comes to awkward head-bobbing.)

Viewers, unsurprisingly, were more than a little obsessed with the couple's obvious happiness while watching the big game. "jlo spotted dancing with ben affleck at the super bowl is my super bowl," tweeted journalist Joseph Longo.

"I don't care if it's cheesy. JLo and Ben Affleck are just adorable together. They look happy and that's it. All the best!" wrote another Twitter user.

Reporter Courtney Theriault chimed in with some very serious scientific data: "32% of Super Bowl viewers are only watching for the Ben Affleck - JLo cameos." (Just for the avoidance of doubt, this is not in fact very serious scientific data.)

Last but not least, a J. Lo fan account wrote, "I WANNA GO TO A PARTY WITH JLO & BEN AFFLECK," which, yes.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

