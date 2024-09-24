Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Reminded of "How Good They Are as a Team" During Recent Reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made waves with their allegedly PDA-heavy recent reunion.

"There’s still a lot of love between them, but the divorce is still going forward," one source has clarified, speaking to Us Weekly.

"When they’re together as a family and see the kids together, it reminds them of how good they are as a team and what’s important."

A second source added, "They both know they will be in each other’s lives because of the kids and are remaining friendly. But the divorce is still happening."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were pictured together for the first time since their divorce filing on Sept. 14. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sept. 14, Affleck and Lopez were photographed going out to lunch with some of their kids in L.A., just weeks after the "Jenny From the Block" singer filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star.

Much ink was spilled about the exes' public reunion, with one source who spoke to People at the time echoing Us Weekly's sources. "They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out," People's source said. "[Jennifer's] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly want to keep a cordial relationship for their children's sake. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One source also told Page Six about the lunch, "Once they were together, [Affleck] could not keep his hands off. They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, Us Weekly's second source has made a similar point, claiming that there's "a small chance" Bennifer 3.0 could become a reality in the future.

"J.Lo has stayed over at Ben’s place a couple times," the source alleged. "When it’s good, it’s really good, but when it’s bad, it’s really bad—and things are so good when they are friends. If things are better between them because they’re separated, that’s a reason the divorce would go through."

For the source, the reasons behind the couple's marriage breaking down are still valid. "A lot of their issues stemmed from lifestyle differences," they said. "They are just on completely different schedules—and nothing has changed [since breaking up]."

Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021, 17 years after their original breakup. They got engaged and married in 2022, and divorced just two years later.