Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Taking Space" in Their Marriage and "Trying to Figure Things Out"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been hit with divorce rumors in the past couple of weeks, and now another source is adding their voice to the chorus.
"Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "They've been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own."
The source continued, "Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career. She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted."
Work right now for Lopez looks like promoting her new Netflix movie Atlas, costarring Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, as well as preparing for the This Is Me…Now tour, which runs from June 26 to Aug. 31. She has also been filming for the upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, per Us Weekly.
Neither Lopez nor Affleck has directly addressed the split rumors, but more and more sources keep coming out of the woodwork to share their take on the situation.
Overall, the consensus among these sources is that the spouses are not separated nor separating, but living apart and trying to sort through their problems—albeit with very different approaches.
Just this week, one source told Us Weekly that the married celebs are on "two completely different pages most of the time," while another told People, "They’re still living separately. She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work."
Still, until either Lopez or Affleck publicly addresses where their relationship stands, we'd do well to take any rumors with a grain (or a bucketful) of salt. Don't hold your breath on that one, either, because they don't seem eager to talk about it—nor do they owe it to us.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
