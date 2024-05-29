Where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marriage Stands, According to Sources: "He's Been Checked Out"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sadly been hit with various divorce rumors of late.

As the famous spouses remain discreet about where their marriage stands, several anonymous sources have made claims about the state of their relationship.

After various sources claimed that Lopez and Affleck are currently living in separate houses (again, unconfirmed by the concerned parties), an insider has told Us Weekly more recently, "They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them."

A second source explained that the issues between the spouses allegedly started a few months ago, when Lopez had doubled down on work engagements. Affleck, according to the source, "doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle." They added, "He’s been checked out," with the couple being on "two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off."

A source who spoke to People echoed these claims: "They’re still living separately. She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work."

Unfortunately, according to Us Weekly's sources, it's not just the couple's busy schedules that's causing distance between them. "Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments," one insider said.

They added, "They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict."

Still, one of these sources says Lopez is "committed to working on the marriage" while Affleck has "realized how much he misses Jen" while they've been spending time apart.

The couple's friends are apparently torn on whether or not Lopez and Affleck will be able to make their relationship work.

Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere for her movie Atlas without husband Ben Affleck. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumors about tension in Lopez and Affleck's relationship began surfacing earlier this month, with sources claiming the two are "having issues" but aren't currently planning to separate.

Around the same time, they were photographed together, and were each spotted wearing their wedding rings, among other signs that they're absolutely still together.

Affleck skipped Lopez' premiere for her movie Atlas on May 20, but this is hardly surprising given what we know about both of their full schedules.

Don't expect the couple to address any rumored strife anytime soon: During a recent press conference to promote Atlas, a reporter asked Lopez if the rumors were true—despite having been banned from asking personal questions—and both the actress and her costar Simu Liu shut the journalist down in no uncertain terms.

#JenniferLopez es cuestionada por su divorico en su visita a México para el estreno de #Atlas y #SimuLiu la defiende con una gran respuesta. 👏#JLo #AtlasEnMX pic.twitter.com/r2VX3XsXwiMay 23, 2024

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022, 18 years after they broke up their original relationship in 2004. Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, then Cris Judd, before meeting Affleck, then went on to marry Marc Anthony—with whom she shares twins Emme and Max, 16.

The Gone Girl actor, as for him, was married to Jennifer Garner between 2005 and 2018, and shares children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with the Alias star.