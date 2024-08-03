Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing Her Engagement Ring on Her Right Hand as Divorce Rumors Continue to Swirl

If Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumors are to be believed, Jenny from the block may very well be dropping some not-so-subtle hints that her marriage is coming to an end.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Lopez, was spotted in New York City while attending a showing of Cats: The Jellicle Ball. Instead of wearing her green engagement ring gifted to her by Affleck on her left hand, People reports, Lopez decided to wear it on her right hand—an eyebrow-raising choice given the reported state of her marriage.

Affleck and Lopez have been spending the summer on opposite ends of the country (and sometimes in different countries entirely) while reportedly living "separate lives."

"Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight , while adding that the pair are "attempting to take some space and figure things out."

"At this point, they're just doing their own thing," the insider added. "They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to multiple sources who recently spoke to The Daily Mail, the pair have actually drafted and "finalized" divorce documents but have "not yet turned" them in, further adding to the ongoing rumor mill regarding the pairs allegedly strained relationship.

The report comes after news that Affleck has purchased a new home and without his allegedly estranged wife.

According to TMZ, the actor and director closed escrow on a luxury house in the Pacific Palisades for a whopping $20.5 million. The actor's new "bachelor pad" reportedly includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a guest house, a media room, and walk-in closets.

Affleck made the purchase after the embattled couple listed their marital home for an astounding $68 million—a 38,000 square foot home on 5.2 acres of land that took the pair nearly two years to find.

According to Josh Flagg—one of the country's "most successful and sought-after Beverly Hills luxury real estate agents," per his website— Lopez and Affleck "really want to move the property" in part because they chose to list the home "relatively close to what they paid for it."