Jennifer Lopez Will Not Stand for Anyone Flirting With Ben Affleck: "Do Not Play With Me"

Jennifer Lopez did not come to play. Except she kind of did, at a game devised by the kind people of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna.

During a recent appearance on the show, Lopez got to play a game titled "This Is Me... Now... Or Then?" based on the title of her latest album, This Is Me... Now.

The premise of the game was for host Hoda Kotb and Lopez to answer various prompts with "Now" or "Then" based on whether that thing is relevant for them in their current lives.

When the prompt read, "gets jealous if someone hits on your significant other," Lopez did not hesitate to hold up the "Now" sign.

This elicited laughs from Kotb and some of the off-camera crew, as the singer explained, "Don't—don't play with me. Do not play with me."

Kotb then asked her, "What would you do if someone started flirting with Ben?"

Lopez replied, "Oh, no. First of all, I'm a lover not a fighter. But I would let them know, in a very elegant and ladylike way, to step all the way off."

Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck tied the knot in the summer of 2022, just months after rekindling their romance from the early 2000s.

The two first dated between 2002 and 2004, when they broke off their first engagement.

Both went on to marry other people (Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony) and have children with them, but when they each found themselves single in mid-2021, their romance blossomed once again. The rest is history!

