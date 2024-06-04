Jennifer Lopez Was Reportedly “Sad” But Also “Relieved” to Cancel Her “This Is Me…Live” Tour

Sure, many of Jennifer Lopez’s fans will be disappointed that she canceled her “This Is Me…Live” tour—scheduled to run from June to August of this year—but really, they should be proud of her, too, in doing what she needed to do to take care of herself.
The news came down last Friday that Lopez had made the difficult decision to cancel the tour, amid reported marital strain with husband Ben Affleck and in order to, as the official statement read, take “time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.” Lopez added herself that she was “completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”
The tour was designed to be not just in support of her latest album, this year’s This Is Me…Now, but also a greatest hits concert. It was set to be her first tour since 2019’s “It’s My Party” tour celebrating her 50th birthday.
A source close to Lopez told People that Lopez is “devastated” to cancel the tour, but “Life is a lot right now,” the source said. “As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself.”
They added that “The decision was something that her team encouraged. Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now.”
Friday’s news comes as the relationship between Lopez and Affleck—who will celebrate two years of marriage next month after a love story spanning 22 years—is “not in the best place at the moment,” according to People. The two are currently living separately in Los Angeles, but continue to come together to put on a united front for the sake of the five kids they share between them, twins from Lopez’s marriage to ex-husband Marc Anthony and three children from Affleck’s marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez and her twins Max and Emme attended the high school graduation of Affleck’s eldest, Violet, on May 30, alongside Garner and Affleck and Garner’s two younger children, Seraphina and Samuel. Then, on June 2, Lopez and Affleck were spotted again at Samuel’s basketball game in L.A., sharing a kiss on the cheek.
“The graduation was a big deal,” a source told People. “Jennifer wanted to celebrate it.” They added that the “very family-oriented” couple “want to put the kids first” as they hopefully work through their “heartbreaking” bump in the road for their marriage. Hopefully, the calendar now being clear for Lopez for this summer will aid in that effort, as Marie Claire reported yesterday that Lopez and Affleck don’t want to get a divorce.
