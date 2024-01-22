Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Take a Break From Hiking for Some Good Ol' Fashioned PDA

After that Calvin Klein ad, many were left wondering how they could get Jeremy Allen White's attention. Well, apparently, getting sweaty on a hike is the way to do it.

White was spotted cozying up to Rosalía while the pair hiked in Los Angeles on Thursday. They two were chatting throughout and occasionally stopping to share a kiss.

You know what they say: couples who hike together stay together.

White, who recently won an Emmy for his role in The Bear, wore a gray sweater with black jeans and a matching black beanie. The singer opted for an oversized red sweater, black pants, and a large black bag.

The two have been spotted together for months now, getting sushi and going to farmers markets, although they haven't put a label on things.

They were first spotted in October, only a few months after their respective breakups. Rosalía ended her engagement to Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro in July, and Allen's wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in May.

Apparently, Rosalía and White's initial friendship blossomed into something romantic.

We'd hoped to see Rosalía join White on the red carpet at recent award shows, but there's still hope, as the season isn't over just yet.