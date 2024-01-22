Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Take a Break From Hiking for Some Good Ol' Fashioned PDA

After that Calvin Klein ad, many were left wondering how they could get Jeremy Allen White's attention. Well, apparently, getting sweaty on a hike is the way to do it.
White was spotted cozying up to Rosalía while the pair hiked in Los Angeles on Thursday. They two were chatting throughout and occasionally stopping to share a kiss.
You know what they say: couples who hike together stay together.
White, who recently won an Emmy for his role in The Bear, wore a gray sweater with black jeans and a matching black beanie. The singer opted for an oversized red sweater, black pants, and a large black bag.
The two have been spotted together for months now, getting sushi and going to farmers markets, although they haven't put a label on things.
They were first spotted in October, only a few months after their respective breakups. Rosalía ended her engagement to Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro in July, and Allen's wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in May.
Apparently, Rosalía and White's initial friendship blossomed into something romantic.
We'd hoped to see Rosalía join White on the red carpet at recent award shows, but there's still hope, as the season isn't over just yet.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Rihanna Would Be Able to Pull Off Black Lip Liner
I have to know this Fenty combo.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
These Are the Sneaker Trends for 2024
There's something for everyone this season.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Zendaya Kicks off Paris Couture Week with a Surrealist Schiaparelli LBD
The actor's futuristic all-black ensemble is a nod to aliencore.
By Melony Forcier
-
Let's Break Down Rumored New Couple Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía's Complete Relationship Timeline
Both were newly single when they allegedly started dating.
By Fleurine Tideman