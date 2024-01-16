This Is What Jeremy Allen White's Lips Taste Like

This awards season, the world is absolutely obsessed with Jeremy Allen White—and for good reason. As star of The Bear, he brought the wonders (and hardships) of restaurant hospitality to TV screens far and wide. There's also the movie magic he made with Zac Efron in The Iron Claw...and that Calvin Klein ad.

But do you know what Jeremy Allen White is really focused on? Glowing skin! Prior to the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, the New York native sat down to get his complexion camera-ready. Luckily, celebrity groomer KC Fee shared his entire Summer Fridays skincare breakdown—exact flavor of lip balm (vanilla!!) included.

"Jeremy has been incredibly busy these days with a lot of wear and tear on his skin,” shared Fee in a press release. “The key for this look today is giving his skin a refresh boost as if he’s just been on a holiday in the middle of the madness."

A post shared by KC FEE A photo posted by kcfee on

For the event, the groomer utilized a full routine of Summer Fridays products, kicking things off with some hydration via Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum on the face and neck. Next, she applied Light Aura Vitamin C Eye Cream—which features Vitamin C, peptides, caffeine, allantoin, and Vitamin E—to de-puff and minimize visible signs of fatigue.

The viral Jet Lag mask was then massaged into White's face and neck for even more hydration, followed by Sheer Skin Tint to even out his skin tone. The finish touch, and the pièce de résistance, Lip Butter Balm in vanilla was swiped across his pout.

With his complexion glowing and hair in full curl mode (Fee used Bumble and Bumble products to get the look), the Shameless star slipped into a YSL suit and set off to win yet another award, this time "Best Actor in a Comedy Series" for his role on The Bear.

So, if you're rewatching his acceptance speech and notice those hydrated lips, now you know the deal.

Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum $44 at Sephora

Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream $44 at Sephora

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer $49 at Sephora

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint with Hyaluronic Acid + Squalane $42 at Sephora