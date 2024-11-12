Jodie Turner-Smith on What She's Learned Co-Parenting With Joshua Jackson: "Center the Children"
Smith and Jackson share 4-year-old Juno Rose Diana.
Jodie Turner-Smith has once again opened up about what it's like co-parenting with her ex-husband Joshua Jackson.
"You’ve got to just think about your kids," Turner-Smith told Entertainment Tonight at the MTV EMAs in Manchester, U.K., on Nov. 10. "And when you’re parenting in the public eye, everything that you do—eventually, there’s a record of it. You don’t want your kids to read anything and think anything."
Further sharing her best advice for how to navigate co-parenting with an ex, the Queen & Slim actress said, "Center the children and that’s all you can do. Nobody gets everything right, but at least when you know you’re focused on the right thing, you know you’re gonna do your best."
Turner-Smith shares daughter Juno Rose Diana with the Dawson's Creek alum, and further elaborated on what it's like being a doting mom to a four-year-old.
"Motherhood is such a beautiful and wonderful thing," she gushed to ET.
"It's a learning process of letting go. You're looking after your children, but you're letting them go into the world and become who they are, and they're gonna want to individuate. And it's like, 'Oh my God, why aren't you on my breast anymore?'"
The Anne Boleyn actress filed for divorce from Jackson in October 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences," a celeb divorce favorite. The two had tied the knot in 2019.
Turner-Smith has spoken several times about the difficult experience of her marriage breaking down, and about little Juno being her top priority.
"Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working," she told The Times in February 2024. "And that’s okay. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."
And in June, Turner-Smith also commented on Jackson's subsequent relationship with fellow actress Lupita Nyong'o, further reiterating that she only really cares about Juno's wellbeing: "Good for them," she said at the time. "We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent. I’m trying to get us to the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level. I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family."
Sadly (or not, depending on what's best for everyone involved!), Jackson and Nyong'o's relationship didn't last, with the Black Panther actress indirectly confirming their breakup via a Harper's Bazaar U.K. interview in October 2024.
Well, onwards!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
