Lupita Nyong'o Indirectly Confirms Joshua Jackson Breakup
And it looks like he's moved on, too.
Lupita Nyong'o has apparently confirmed her breakup from Joshua Jackson, less than a year after they were first rumored to be dating.
In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., Nyong'o opened up about her devotion to her cat Yoyo, and how adopting him has influenced her perspective on romantic love.
"My love for my cat is singular," the Black Panther actress said. "If I'm ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it'll be because of him. I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open."
Nyong'o adopted Yoyo, the reporter wrote, "after a particularly heart-wrenching breakup," which is likely referencing the actress' split from Selema Masekela.
In October 2023, the actress shared the news of their separation on Instagram with a heartbreaking message, including the words, "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."
As for Nyong'o and Jackson, they were first rumored to be dating soon after her breakup from Masekala, and after the Dawson's Creek alum's wife Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from him that same month.
They seemingly confirmed their relationship when they were photographed holding hands in Joshua Tree circa December 2023.
This past June, Jackson's ex Turner-Smith commented on his new relationship, telling The Cut, "Good for them. We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent. I’m trying to get us to the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level. I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family."
(Jackson and Turner-Smith tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed daughter Juno in April 2020.)
While Nyong'o is single right now, Jackson was spotted out and about with model Nastassja Roberts in New York City in September, as seen in pictures published by People.
