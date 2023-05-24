Joe Alwyn Made His First Public Appearance Since Taylor Swift Breakup at Cannes Event

Joe Alwyn has laid low since his breakup with Taylor Swift first became public a few weeks ago, but the Conversations With Friends actor has finally broken cover this week.

On Monday, Alwyn attended a dinner hosted by designer label Celine's image director Hedi Slimane at Cannes' Eden Roc, as part of the 2023 Film Festival. Other famous attendees included Kaia Gerber, Future and Chiara Mastroianni.

For the occasion, Alwyn looked particularly dapper in a pin-striped black suit jacket and pants, paired with a pink satin shirt over a white tank top, and accessorized with black sunglasses and a thin gold chain necklace. He wore his dark blonde hair in an artfully messy style.

News of Alwyn and Swift's separation broke last month. They had dated for six years, managing to keep their relationship fairly private, and allegedly broke up when Alwyn realized just how famous his girlfriend was.

"Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," a source told People. "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."

Since the breakup, Swift has seemingly moved on with The 1975's controversial frontman Matty Healy, though neither has publicly confirmed the dating rumors.

Still, during one of her recent Eras tour dates, the Midnights singer told the crowd, "I kind of just feel like telling you, I’ve just never been this happy in my life. In all aspects of my life. Ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense."

All's well that ends well?