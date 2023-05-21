Taylor Swift Tells Fans Onstage She Has “Never Been This Happy in My Life” One Month After Joe Alwyn Breakup

Last night, while onstage in Boston supporting her Eras tour, Taylor Swift said “I’ve just never been this happy in my life”—which is exactly what we want to hear, of course, but perhaps a bit surprising to some considering she is on the heels of the demise of a six-year relationship.

Swift opened up to the crowd before launching into one of her surprise songs on her setlist, a song that, as she put it, “brings me a lot of happy memories.” (The song, “Question…?” off of her latest album Midnights is an interesting choice to be described that way, considering that it’s about a breakup, too.) Swift thanked her fans for being there for her, saying “I kind of just feel like telling you, I’ve just never been this happy in my life. In all aspects of my life. Ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Swift and actor Joe Alwyn split last month, and she’s already linked with singer Matty Healy—and, while neither Swift nor Healy have confirmed they’re dating, he’s been seen at several of her shows, and they’ve been seen holding hands. According to Page Six , the extremely swift (see what we did there) rebound after six years (not an insignificant amount of time) has made Alwyn “feel slighted and distraught” over the “budding romance” between Swift and Healy.

According to The Daily Mail , Alwyn is upset because he put his trust in his ex when she told him that she and Healy were just friends as they worked together on the aforementioned Midnights, which came out last October.

“Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating,” an insider says. “She told him that they had become friends, and he trusted her.” The source also stressed that there was no “overlap” in the two relationships—but they certainly seem to bookend one another, with less than a month between the two relationships.

While Swift has been busy on tour, Alwyn too has been “doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,” the source says.

Swift and Healy have known one another since 2014, and sources have claimed that the two are already “madly in love”—despite only dating for a few weeks.

“It’s super early days, but it feels right,” the insider says. “They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago, but the timings just didn’t work out.”