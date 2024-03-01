Julia Fox Pairs a Leather Bra With a Tutu in Paris

If there's one thing Julia Fox will do, it's turn heads. The actress's outfit choices are anything but boring; see the neon-yellow dress Fox wore for her 34th birthday for proof (paired with green lipstick, of course). This time, Fox was spotted on the streets of Paris on Thursday—during Paris Fashion Week, of course—wearing an all-black outfit that's anything but neutral. (And really, what else would you expect from someone whose upcoming fashion TV show will apparently "turn basic into bats**t?")
Fox sported thigh-high latex boots with stiletto heels and a short black tutu. But where her legs were covered up, she made up for it with a barely-there strapless bra, complete with a black head scarf and a sheer top that only covered her shoulders and sleeves. Basically, the description doesn't do it justice; you have to see Fox's outfit to get the full effect.
And if the outfit itself weren't enough, Fox finished the look with a bag that would be attention-grabbing even with a more subdued outfit. The black crocodile-skin bag is shaped like a stiletto heel, and Fox clutched it daintily at her side.
This isn't the first time the Uncut Gems actress has expressed her predilection for shoe-shaped bags; she's been seen with a brown Syro stiletto-shaped handbag in New York, too. But Fox has a way of making every trend look brand-new. Her style isn't everyone's cup of tea, but that's how she wants it—and no one can accuse her of being unoriginal.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
