Julia Roberts Just Shared a Rare Photo of Her Twins as Babies for Their 19th Birthday

Julia Roberts is feeling the love on the occasion of her twin children's 19th birthday.

Phinneas and Hazel Moder celebrated their birthday on Nov. 28, and their doting mom—who also shares son Henry, 16, with husband Daniel Moder—shared the most adorable photo of the two of them as little ones on Instagram.

The Pretty Woman star wrote, "There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together." Friends including hairstylist Serge Normant and White House photographer Pete Souza shared their love for the Roberts-Moder family in the comments.

The actress shared a similar post for the twins' 18th birthday, featuring another adorable baby picture.

Though Roberts largely keeps her kids shielded from the spotlight, she has commented on her experience of parenting on several occasions in the past.

"It's interesting trying to raise kids in this day because it's all so new—the pressures, the resources, having the world in your hand like that," the actress told The Sun in 2022 (via Hello!).

"I try to keep them off social media, because I don't really understand what they need that for right now."

The actress has also opened up about how scared she can be sometimes of getting things wrong in raising her kids.

"Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," she told Today. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"

Julia Roberts may make mistakes sometimes like the rest of us, but she obviously has a beautiful family all the same, and we're lucky to get a glimpse of it from time to time.