Justin Timberlake Officially Confirms *NSYNC Reunion on His New Album

The early 2000s are back in full force, y'all.

NSYNC at the 2023 VMAs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Justin Timberlake has confirmed an *NSYNC reunion is happening as part of his new album, titled Everything I Thought It Was.

First Freaky Friday 2, now this, what in the early 2000s is going on right now...

Anyway, although *NSYNC won't be recording an album of their own for the time being, Timberlake revealed the tracklist for the album—out March 15—via a billboard in collaboration with Spotify, and one track titled "Paradise" reads, "ft. *NSYNC."

Timberlake had already teased the collab on TikTok last week, replying to a comment that read, "Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise." He posted a video of himself blinking more like two and a half times, but anyway, we got the message.

*NSYNC band member Lance Bass joked, "Got something in your eye?" while JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick also made themselves known in the comment section.

It's been a few months of *NSYNC cameos: For example, Timberlake teased in January, "There may be a little something in the future."

Before that, all five band members surprised Taylor Swift by reuniting on stage at the VMAs to present her with the award for Best Pop Video. Soon after that, the boy band released the song "Better Place" for the Trolls Band Together movie. This was their first single release since 2001's "Girlfriend."

Timberlake has made headlines recently for a very different reason, though: for allegations ex-girlfriend Britney Spears made about him in her memoir The Woman in Me, including that he cheated on her and that she had an abortion while they were in a relationship.

Because of this, fans believe Timberlake's new single "Drown" is about Spears. The Friends With Benefits actor has reportedly been far from pleased about the whole affair, even declaring during a performance in February, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody." Well at least that's clear!

Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake pose during their three-year relationship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
