Justin Timberlake Makes an Apparent Joke About His DWI Arrest While Onstage in Boston Saturday Night
After the quip, Timberlake added an “I’m just kidding” before quickly moving on and away from the subject.
Less than two weeks after his June 18 arrest in Sag Harbor for DWI, Justin Timberlake seemed to be making light of the situation onstage in Boston over the weekend, seemingly joking about his arrest as he played a show supporting his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at TD Garden.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Saturday night Timberlake addressed the crowd and asked, “So, uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving?”
As the audience laughed, Timberlake quickly pivoted, adding an “I’m just kidding” before moving on, asking the crowd “Is there anyone here tonight that it’s your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you’ve been to one, two, three, maybe four of our shows?”
He continued with “For all of you that it’s your first time tonight—on a serious note—I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love,” Timberlake said. “For those of you that have been with me through all the weird haircuts—don’t act like y’all didn’t have bad haircuts! I took one for the team. Maybe like, three or four for the team, but who’s counting? But it’s been almost three decades together, you guys.”
Timberlake was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, and, according to a police statement, the 10-time Grammy winner was “observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.”
A Sag Harbor police officer pulled Timberlake over and subsequently “determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” a report stated. He was arraigned and released ahead of his next court date, set for July 26—the same day his tour has the first of its European dates, in Poland, specifically.
Despite his perceived lighthearted attitude about his arrest onstage, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Timberlake was “feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated,” adding that “This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself,” they said. “He does his best to set a positive example for himself, [his wife, Jessica Biel], his family, and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans, too.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Of Timberlake and Biel—who share two young sons—they added that the couple, married 12 years this year, “both know and understand that everyone makes mistakes, and that mistakes don’t define people. Jess knows that Justin is a great husband and dad, and a wonderful person with the best intentions.”
They added that “He is putting his energy into wowing his fans with incredible shows and trying to move on. Jess is feeling focused and centered while filming [The Better Sister for Prime in New York City] and not letting this situation derail her. Their kids are also at the forefront of their minds, as always, and they’re protecting their children from any negative media attention.”
Since his arrest, Timberlake has played two shows apiece in Chicago, New York City, and Boston, and will next go onstage in Baltimore on Wednesday.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Former Palace Press Secretary Recalls Princess Diana Frantically Calling Him at 5 a.m. the Day Andrew Morton’s Bombshell Biography About Her Came Out, Seemingly Questioning Her Decision to Participate In the Project
“I told her it couldn’t be undone now,” Dickie Arbiter said of the infamous 1992 tell-all.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
32 Movies From the 2000s You May Have Forgotten About—But Should Absolutely Watch Now
Even the biggest cinephiles may have missed some of these under-the-radar films.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Michael J. Fox Says It Was "F***ing Mind-Blowing" Performing With Coldplay on Stage at Glastonbury
He had the best time—and so did everyone else.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have “Moved On” from Timberlake’s DWI Arrest Last Week In the Hamptons and Consider It “In the Past”
Biel came out to support her husband at his New York City tour stop this week, where she danced in the crowd with fellow fans.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Bartender Backs Up Justin Timberlake’s Claim That He Only Had “One Martini” Before DWI Arrest in the Hamptons
“If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Will Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest, In His Own Words, “Ruin the Tour”?
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’s first show since Timberlake’s June 18 arrest is planned for tomorrow night in Chicago.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gayle King Defends "Really Great Guy" Justin Timberlake After His DWI
The TV host addressed the incident on CBS Mornings.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Britney Spears' Song "Criminal" Is Climbing the Charts After Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest
Oh, no...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jessica Biel Opens Up About Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake: “It’s Always a Work in Progress”
Timberlake is currently on tour—his first since the couple welcomed their second son.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
NSYNC Both Performed Together and Dropped New Music This Week—Is It Okay To Start Getting Excited?
The entire group took the stage together for the first time in a decade.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Justin Timberlake Officially Confirms *NSYNC Reunion on His New Album
The early 2000s are back in full force, y'all.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published