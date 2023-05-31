Kaley Cuoco Dressed Baby Matilda in the Cutest NSYNC T-Shirt: "Giving Me Life"

Kaley Cuoco is making sure daughter Matilda grows up with impeccable taste in music.
The Flight Attendant star just posted an Instagram Story featuring a selfie of her and baby daughter Matilda, who was wearing an incredible baby-sized NSYNC t-shirt from back in the day.
Cuoco captioned the pic, "This NSync tee giving me life @ashberens lol"
Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed Matilda earlier this year, and have shared quite a few photos of their baby girl on social media since then.
Recently, Matilda has helped lift her parents' spirits as they sadly lost one of their dogs, affectionately dubbed Dump Truck.
Posting about the chihuahua on Instagram, Cuoco wrote, "'A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself'
"My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul.
"You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life. You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most.
"You were as special as it gets and I’m so grateful we found each-other. Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever"
(Norman was another of the actress' beloved dogs, who passed away in 2021.)
A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)
A photo posted by on
Taking to Stories after sharing the sad news, Cuoco posted another adorable photo of her baby girl smiling brightly, while wearing a very appropriate animal-printed onesie. She captioned it, "This angel girl's smile when you need it most," adding a "feeling loved" emoji.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
