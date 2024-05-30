Kim Kardashian Says She and Kourtney "Really Don't" Hate Each Other: "There's This Huge Misconception"

Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian may get caught up in a ton of disagreements, but they do not hate each other.
The famous siblings made this very clear on the latest episode of The Kardashians, which is now streaming on Hulu.
"They think that we, like, hate each other," Kourtney said while talking to her friend Simon Huck. "Also, I so badly wanted to be like, by the way, I never knew that call was filmed."
The call in question is one from a past season of the show, in which Kim ruthlessly told Kourtney, "We're on a group chat that's actually labeled 'Not Kourtney' so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you're such a different person and why you have this vendetta out."
Kim and Kourtney stay eating each other tf up 😭😭😭😭😭😭✌️✌️#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/MWeDqRnQLmSeptember 28, 2023
The Lemme founder added during the latest episode, "I just had a feeling that it was filmed, like after the fact, and then she was like, 'Yeah,' and I'm like, 'You're not using it,' but then it was too good not to use." She laughed here, showing that she understood that such dramatic footage was too good to pass up.
Huck asked her, "So was it just the sisters on the 'Not Kourtney' group chat?" which the mom of four confirmed, adding that there were none of her friends on the group chat, despite what Kim had implied.
"You know what, that's a characteristic that my mom and Kim have had for my whole life, of being like, 'Everyone's talking about you,' but there's no 'everyone,'" Kourt said. "And I'm so happy that I just don't give a f*** about any of that anymore."
That inflammatory phone conversation happened in the midst of an ongoing feud between the two sisters, which involved Dolce & Gabbana and copying each other's creative projects.
Kourt even went as far as to tell Kim, "I have a happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f*** away from you guys. Specifically you." Yowza.
But despite this, and other previous feuds between the two women shown on The Kardashians and on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim absolutely have each other's backs.
Kim said in a confessional, "I think there's like this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other. We really don't!"
Kourtney added, "I'm sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme, I'm not sure, I really don't know."
Kim then stressed that she'd drop everything to help her sister out.
"The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what's going on, if she needs something, I'm there," she said. "I need something, she's there. We'll always be that way, no matter what we're going through."
Glad to hear it!
