Kim Kardashian "Thinks It's Strange" That Kanye West Is Trying to Get Her Back Even Though He Has a Girlfriend
She's not wrong.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Kim Kardashian is confused. Why is Kanye West (legal name: Ye) trying to get her back when he's dating someone new?
The rapper has been rumored to want to get back together with his ex-wife for months, and has made public statements to that effect, too. Last week, he sang the words, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly" during a Los Angeles performance.
Soon after, Kardashian filed documents to be considered officially single and lose the "West" from her name, per TMZ. She apparently has no interest in getting back with her ex, who is reportedly dating a model named Vinetria.
"Kim is making a statement by doubling down that she’s single," a source tells Page Six. "She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the model at his Malibu house."
Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, with a source saying she was "sad, but ready to move on." During her Saturday Night Live monologue in October, the SKIMS founder joked about their separation, saying, "so when I divorced him, you have to know that it came down to just one thing: his personality."
Since then, she has indeed moved on, and is now dating SNL star Pete Davidson. "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce—someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," a source previously told People. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
