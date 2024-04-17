Kate Beckinsale Might Have Just Revealed the Cause of Her Weeks-Long Hospital Stay

Actress Kate Beckinsale has apparently revealed the cause of her weeks-long hospital stay and after she scrubbed her Instagram of every post previously documenting her mysterious hospitalization.



On Wednesday, April 17, the Underworld star posted a series of photos and videos showing herself wearing a white t-shirt with the words "Tummy Troubles Survivor" across the front on Instagram. The shirt also features a cartoon bunny wearing a suit of armor and carrying a shield and sword while surrounded by flowers.



Beckinsale completed her post-hospitalization look with a pair of blue jeans, a diamond studded belt, a black headband and a large black bow.

"💪🏼 🤍," she captioned the post, apparently letting the t-shirt speak for itself. The carousel also included photos featuring Beckinsale's beloved cat, Willow, and her dog, Myf.

"Glad to see you back home with furbabies," one fan posted in the comment section. "I need that shirt!!!! Colitis survivor."

"Cute pup! And you definitely are a survivor as it says on the shirt," another commented. "Glad to see things looking up."

"I’m glad you’re feeling better enough to come home to all your fur babies," another wrote.

Beckinsale first posted from a nondescript hospital bed on March 11, when she wrote a moving tribute to her mom on Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.



The post featured two photographs of Beckinsale in a hospital bed , wearing a gown and an oversized black bow in her hair. The actress had what appeared to be tears in her eyes.

In the caption, she thanked all the moms who turn up "when we're sick" and who "sit with us," send "balloons" and pull "us out of wells with love."

Nine days later, on Tuesday, March 20, the actress shared another hospital bed selfie. She also posted a photo of Myf and Willow visiting her in the hospital, People reported at the time .

On March 30, the actress wished everyone a happy Easter from the hospital , posting another Instagram photo of herself wearing Easter-themed bunny socks while in a hospital bed. And on April 5, Beckinsale shared a series of photos from the hospital , including a picture of the book Grief Is for People by author Sloane Crosley.



She also posted photos of a visit from friend Jonathan Voluck, showing the friends sliming for the camera and wearing a peanut-shaped pillow on their heads.

Then, without any explanation, Beckinsale deleted all of the posts from her Instagram. While it appears her t-shirt has revealed the cause of her hospital stay, she has not publicly discussed her time in the hospital or shared her diagnosis or any treatment she may have received.