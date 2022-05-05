Kate Middleton Glowed in Jewel Green While Presenting a Design Award on Behalf of the Queen
She needed her own award from the British Fashion Council, if you ask me.
The British monarch launched the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2018, "initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy," according to the British Fashion Council.
But in 2022, the Queen is significantly cutting back on official engagements. And having just turned 96, it doesn't feel controversial to say she really deserves the rest.
So this year, the question was posed as to who should announce the award winner in her stead, but I doubt the answer took a million years to come to: The Duchess of Cambridge, after all, has more than established herself as a fashion icon in her own right over her 11 years as part of the Royal Family.
Kate Middleton stood on stage at the British Fashion Council-hosted event, and said, "I've heard so many inspiring stories about British creativity and seen such incredible work from many talented designers. It therefore gives me great pleasure, in this Platinum Jubilee year, to announce the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award as Saul Nash."
Nash is a British menswear designer and choreographer. He combines those two areas to create clothing designed to allow for movement, according to his website.
The duchess obviously knew how much her outfit choice mattered in this instance, and she chose very well. She wore a "malachite" green dress by up-and-coming designer Edeline Lee, which is available from the London-based brand's website. The brand is stocked by a handful of retailers in the U.S., so you could also try your luck with one of those.
The dress is a knee-length number with a bold belt at the waist and artfully bunched up short sleeves. Middleton paired it with some of her trusty pointy heeled pumps, in a dark green, and gold drop earrings. She wore her hair down and straight.
Sharing a montage of footage from the event on Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "Presenting The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in this Platinum Jubilee year to designer and choreographer, @Saul.Nash, who is redefining how we look at luxury menswear and sportswear through his work.
"Well done to all those nominated today, the display of creativity and work of the many talented designers supported by @britishfashioncouncil was inspiring"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
