Kate Middleton and Prince William Made Emma Watson Crack Up at the Earthshot Prize

What's so funny, Emma Watson? That's the question that will torture me until the end of time (OK, until I finish writing this article, but same difference).

In new photos by Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson released on Oct. 21, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Emma Watson are pictured sharing a bout of uproarious laughter during the Earthshot Prize event. Unfortunately, I have no idea what they were talking about. Sorry.

As a consolation prize, though, we were treated to more lovely photos from the evening. Here's the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatting pleasantly with Prince George's fave David Attenborough:

Here's Middleton helping out another Emma, Thompson this time, who seems to be struggling with something or other (did she choke? Trip? Say something terribly embarrassing? Who knows?? Not me):

Next up, I give you the Cambridges arriving at the event, looking every bit the regal couple we know and love:

And last but not least, here's Kate Middleton looking the very picture of grace, even with her back to the camera:

Prince William also spoke to People about the Earthshot Prize and his hopes for the future of the planet. "The urgency of the situation can't be overstated," he said. "But through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful."

He added, "Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize—and all of our finalists—shows us that the answers are out there. By recognizing these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp."

The duke also announced some exciting news about where the Earthshot Prize is headed next. "This is just the start," he said. "I'm thrilled that in 2022, The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States, where we will continue to spread this vital message of urgency, optimism and action."

