Kate Middleton Sparkled in a Green Gown for Her Latest Engagement
And Ed Sheeran was there too, FYI.
Kate Middleton and her styling team never disappoint. For her latest public engagement, the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the duchess wore a green sequined gown that What Kate Wore reports is by Jenny Packham—a floor-length, long-sleeved, shoulder-padded beauty.
Middleton first wore this dress in Islamabad, Pakistan, back in 2019. Here she is wearing it at the time:
And here she is at the Royal Variety Performance:
She attended the event alongside husband Prince William, who looked dapper in a navy blue velvet suit.
The royal couple got to see legends perform: The program for the night included Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Elvis Costello, Rod Stewart and the performers of Cirque du Soleil, among other big names. Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also got to hang out with all of these artists.
Here is the duchess chatting to Sheeran and jazz artist Gregory Porter:
And bonding with Anne-Marie, who had also apparently gotten the blue velvet memo:
Middleton is an expert at rewearing pieces from her wardrobe where other public figures might not have. Part of her reason for doing so (beyond just liking the clothes, because imagine having to wear your favorite piece just once in your life???) is consideration for the environment. For example, she rewore her pastel gown from the 2011 BAFTAs at the recent Earthshot Prize ceremony, in what amounted to a subtle message against overconsumption. This is how she styled it in 2021:
And how she wore it back in 2011:
The duchess never goes out of style.
