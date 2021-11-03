Today's Top Stories
1
Education Is Essential to Fighting Climate Crisis
2
Sweaters That Make the Cold Bearable
3
Tati Gabrielle Answers Your Burning Questions
4
'The Night She Disappeared' Is a Great Spooky Read
5
The Lip Balms That'll Save Your Dry, Chapped Lips

The Queen Is "Totally Committed" to Hosting a Family Christmas in Sandringham

She's had to cancel other engagements due to her health.

By Iris Goldsztajn
britains queen elizabeth ii c and britains prince philip, duke of edinburgh r lead out other members of the family with reverend canon jonathan riviere l as they leave after attending the royal familys traditional christmas day church service at st mary magdalene church in sandringham, norfolk, eastern england, on december 25, 2017 photo by adrian dennis afp photo by adrian dennisafp via getty images
ADRIAN DENNISGetty Images

The Queen has regretfully canceled several official engagements recently, on her doctors' medical advice. But her annual Christmas celebrations in Sandringham, Norfolk, aren't something she's willing to give up, says one Palace insider. They were already canceled last year due to the pandemic, but this year, the monarch is intent on seeing them through.

"This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones," the insider told the Mirror. "The Queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks."

british royals diana, princess of wales 1961 1997, wearing a red coat with a black hat, zara phillips, prince andrew, duke of york, prince edward, peter phillips and prince charles attend the christmas day church service at st mary magdalene church in sandringham, norfolk, england, 25th december 1993 photo by princess diana archivegetty images
Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images

Hopefully, the Queen's time of rest will allow for her to make the most of this year's Christmas celebrations, especially in the light of Prince Philip's passing in April. "Her Majesty is resting under doctors’ orders with the intention of being able to fully enjoy the company of her extended family over the holiday period," the source added. "After being forced to cancel a host of engagements, the family get-together will be the perfect tonic."

british royals sarah, duchess of york, queen elizabeth the queen mother 1900 2002, prince andrew, duke of york and diana, princess of wales 1961 1997, peter phillips, zara phillips, prince charles, anne, princess royal, prince william, and princess margaret, countess of snowdon 1930 2002 attend the christmas day service at st mary magdalene church on the sandringham estate in norfolk, england, 25th december 1988 photo by princess diana archivegetty images
Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images

So Sandringham is happening, supposedly. Whether or not a certain Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance is a whole other kettle of fish. Rumors were circulating a few weeks ago that they intended to make the trip to England for Christmas to introduce baby Lilibet to her British family, but one royal expert wasn't so sure. Most recently, Prince Harry was said to be in a "panic" about the Queen's health, and fully intending to visit her for Christmas or before. As per, only time will tell whether they are included in the festivities.

Related Stories
Kate Middleton Borrows The Queen's Fashion Trick
The Queen Was Advised to Stop Drinking for Now
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Our All-Time Favorite 'Squid Game' Costumes
Kristen Stewart Wants to "Hang Out" With Diana
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kylie & Stormi Got Matching Diamonds From Travis
Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer
Jen Garner Hung Out With Bennifer on Halloween
Hailey Refused to "Give Up On" Husband Justin
Kate Wore Royal Blue Fit for a Queen at COP26
Here's Kate Middleton Laughing Hard With William
Kate & Will's Body Language Avoids the Drama
Mariah Carey Says "It's Time" for Christmas