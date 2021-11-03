The Queen Is "Totally Committed" to Hosting a Family Christmas in Sandringham

The Queen has regretfully canceled several official engagements recently, on her doctors' medical advice. But her annual Christmas celebrations in Sandringham, Norfolk, aren't something she's willing to give up, says one Palace insider. They were already canceled last year due to the pandemic, but this year, the monarch is intent on seeing them through.

"This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones," the insider told the Mirror. "The Queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks."

Hopefully, the Queen's time of rest will allow for her to make the most of this year's Christmas celebrations, especially in the light of Prince Philip's passing in April. "Her Majesty is resting under doctors’ orders with the intention of being able to fully enjoy the company of her extended family over the holiday period," the source added. "After being forced to cancel a host of engagements, the family get-together will be the perfect tonic."

So Sandringham is happening, supposedly. Whether or not a certain Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance is a whole other kettle of fish. Rumors were circulating a few weeks ago that they intended to make the trip to England for Christmas to introduce baby Lilibet to her British family, but one royal expert wasn't so sure. Most recently, Prince Harry was said to be in a "panic" about the Queen's health, and fully intending to visit her for Christmas or before. As per, only time will tell whether they are included in the festivities.

