Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
The prestigious title of Prince of Wales is not automatically passed down, and Prince Charles will have to decide whether to bestow it on Prince William at the time of his accession. That being said, it's expected that the father will indeed pass this title onto his eldest son, making the current Duchess of Cambridge, Princess of Wales.
Though Camilla Parker-Bowles currently holds this title, she doesn't use it out of respect for the previous Princess of Wales, the late Princess Diana.
As Kate Middleton is expected to become Princess of Wales, a source tells the Telegraph (via Express) that this title change is likely to bring up a mix of emotions for William. "I’m sure it’ll be a bit of a bittersweet moment," the source tells the outlet.
"This is her [Diana’s] son and his wife, so in some ways it will be coming full circle—but it will also be a poignant reminder of what we all lost."
However difficult this moment might prove for Prince William, royal experts and members of the public alike all seem to agree that new 40-year-old Middleton is more than ready to rise into her future roles, as her confidence has grown exponentially over the last decade.
"She is always seen with a very open and honest smile denoted by visible crow’s feet around her eyes," body language expert Darren Stanton previously told Marie Claire (on behalf of Be My Bet). "Her whole face is engaged when smiling and it’s clear she has developed a massive confidence not only as a royal and a public figure, but as a parent too."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
