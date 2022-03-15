Duchess Kate Stepped Out in Royal Blue for Commonwealth Day

The Royal Family Attend The Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Kate Middleton has learned a lot from her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

Not only did the Duchess of Cambridge receive secret "princess lessons" from the monarch à la Mia Thermopolis, but she also uses her trick of dressing in one bright color to stand out in a crowd.

For Commonwealth Day on March 14, an annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, the duchess opted for a very appropriate royal blue outfit by one of her go-to designers, Catherine Walker.

She wore an extremely elegant tailored blue coat over a similar-colored knee-length dress and pointed-toe heels. She accessorized with a blue hat that's giving me huge Britney Spears in "Toxic" vibes, except the duchess' is made of rich velvet and features the most beautiful bow in the back, making her artfully waved hair look even more stunning.

Creative Images Search by image The Royal Family Attend The Commonwealth Day Westminster Abbey Service

(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

The Royal Family Attend The Commonwealth Day Westminster Abbey Service

(Image credit: Getty/Samir Hussein)

Walking by his wife's side, Prince William wore a suit and tie in shades of blue.

The Royal Family Attend The Commonwealth Day Westminster Abbey Service

(Image credit: Getty/Samir Hussein)

The duchess matched her jewelry to her outfit—wearing a sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings—but the color of the pieces isn't the only reason she chose to wear them. According to People, Middleton wore them for a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2020. By wearing them again, she's sending a subtle but clear message of support for Ukraine and its people as war with Russia rages on.

The Royal Family Attend The Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

Outside Westminster Abbey, the duchess was photographed accepting a bouquet of flowers from a group of children. Posting one of these photos on Instagram, the Cambridges wrote, "Fantastic to come together to celebrate #CommonwealthDay and modern, vibrant and diverse communities across the globe at Westminster Abbey today."

The Royal Family Attend The Commonwealth Day Westminster Abbey Service

(Image credit: Getty/Karwai Tang)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

