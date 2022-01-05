Kate Middleton Is "Very Good" With People Like Princess Diana Was, Royal Expert Says
She's a great listener.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Though Kate Middleton never met her husband's mother, the late Princess Diana, she has gracefully followed in her footsteps in more ways than one.
The Princess of Wales was famous for being friendly and approachable with everyone, and so is her daughter-in-law. Celebs like Billie Eilish and Emma Watson certainly seem to think so, anyway.
"She is patient, and has the ability to listen," royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Mirror of the Duchess of Cambridge. "And she has discovered she has this ability with people, she is very good with the very young and the very old. That is like Diana was."
That said, publicly interacting with so many people didn't necessarily always come naturally to the duchess. "Today there is definitely confidence and poise there. She has learnt to overcome her shyness," Seward explains.
For the expert, Middleton has taken her time growing into her role as a senior royal. "She has taken it gently, she didn’t go headlong into everything.
"On the advice of Prince Charles, you don’t have to rush into taking on hundreds of charities, you can take your time and enjoy your family, and I believe having her family has helped her gain confidence."
With that in mind, the Capricorn duchess has always been a high achiever. "But while it is not in Kate’s nature to push herself forward, she has always been very competitive, since her school days when she played in the netball and lacrosse teams," Seward continues.
"From a young age Kate was an all-rounder.
"Kate is a product of her mother, she was brought up to do everything to perfection. She learnt to sail as a young girl and rock climb and ski. She loved cooking, dressing up and making clothes. She learnt the piano, her father taught her to play tennis to a high standard.
"All these skills came because her ambitious mother encouraged her to learn them. There’s nothing she can’t turn her hand to."
The multitalented duchess turns 40 on Jan. 9, and is said to have "really come into her own" as she approaches the milestone birthday. I'm excited to see where she takes her role in the Royal Family next.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
