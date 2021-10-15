Billie Eilish Says Kate Middleton and Prince William Were "Funny and Sweet" at the 'Bond' Premiere

Meeting a handful of British royals sounds fairly frightening to me, but Billie Eilish was totally unfazed by the experience—in fact, she thought they were all pretty great.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the artist described what it was like chatting with Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Charles at the No Time to Die premiere in London (Eilish performs the title song in the movie, which she co-wrote with her brother FINNEAS). Kimmel asked Eilish if she had to learn a bunch of rules for how to interact with the royals, and she admitted that she did but didn't end up really following them, because they made her feel so at ease.

"I tried to [follow the rules], I was planning on it, and they were just so normal, like they were just... they didn't make me feel like, 'oh, I'm scared I can't talk to them,'" she said. "They were like very question... like they just... complimentary and they had all these questions for me and they were just friendly and like funny and sweet. I don't know, I can't complain, it was amazing."

I imagine Eilish only talked about her song and the Bond movie with the royals, but it sounds like she's pretty aligned with the family's stance on another completely unrelated subject: space travel. Kimmel asked her if she'd heard about William Shatner going to space, and if she would like to go too. "I would literally rather do anything else," she said immediately. Literally same.

Prince William agrees that there are much better things to do than go to space right now—like, oh I don't know, fixing the climate crisis. "The idea that space race is on at the moment, we've seen everyone trying to get space tourism going, it's the idea that we need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," the Duke of Cambridge told the BBC. So he and Eilish at least have one other subject they can chew the fat about next time they hang out.

