Katie Holmes Calls Out "Dangerous" Rumor Daughter Suri Has a Trust Fund From Tom Cruise
"I don't want a target on my child's back."
When it comes to her daughter, Katie Holmes won't stand for any false rumors or allegations being spread online.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, Holmes took to Instagram to deny a report that her daughter, Suri Cruise, had inherited a lucrative trust fund from estranged father Tom Cruise. "Completely false," Holmes wrote over a screenshot of an article. "Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up." She simply captioned the Instagram post, "Enough."
The Dawson's Creek icon also responded to negative fan comments about the post, writing (via Us Weekly), "But in the world today, I don't want a target on my child's back." She continued, "It's dangerous."
The Daily Mail had claimed, per their source, "It is part of the divorce deal that a trust fund provided by Tom Cruise be shared with daughter Suri Cruise when she turns 18, and it is substantial." The source further alleged, "She was allowed to access it when she turned 18 in April. The rest of the money will become available to her once she enters her thirties."
Earlier this year, Suri embarked on a major new chapter when she started attending Carnegie Mellon University.
In an interview with Town & Country, Holmes reflected on her daughter's big move, saying, "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy." She continued, "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."
Suri Cruise was born on April 19, 2006. Holmes married Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise in 2006, and filed for divorce from the actor in 2012. Holmes was awarded primary physical custody of Suri in the divorce settlement. It's been alleged that Tom last saw his daughter in 2013, and they've reportedly been estranged since then.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
